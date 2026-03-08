Matt Cardona Reveals Who He Wants To Induct Him Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Matt Cardona recently shared his thoughts on a potential future WWE Hall of Fame induction and who he would want by his side for the moment.

During a recent episode of the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, Cardona spoke about the possibility of one day entering the WWE Hall of Fame and who he would choose to induct him. While the moment is purely hypothetical for now, the former Intercontinental Champion had some very clear choices in mind.

Cardona joked that his first instinct might be to choose his wife, Chelsea Green, but admitted that might not be the best option if she needed to brush up on his wrestling history beforehand. Instead, he said the honor would most likely go to one of two longtime friends and collaborators.

“If I were to ever go into the Hall of Fame, who would I want to induct me? I would say Chelsea [Green], but she’d have to Google my career. It has to be Myers, I think, or Ziggler, who would just roast me the entire time. I think they both would roast me, but Ziggler’s a professional comedian, so yeah. Myers or Ziggler.”

Cardona’s connection to both men runs deep. Brian Myers teamed with him for years across multiple promotions as part of the Major Bros tag team, while Nic Nemeth, formerly known in WWE as Dolph Ziggler, has shared locker rooms and memorable moments with Cardona throughout their careers.

Earlier this year, Cardona returned to WWE after signing a new deal with the company. Prior to that official return, he made a special appearance in The Last Time Is Now Tournament last November, competing under his former WWE persona Zack Ryder in what initially appeared to be a one off appearance.

The situation changed in January when Cardona officially rejoined the roster, returning under his well known Matt Cardona name and picking up a victory over Kit Wilson as part of this new chapter in WWE.

With his comeback now underway, fans will be watching closely to see how the self proclaimed Indy God continues to carve out his latest run in WWE.