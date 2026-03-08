Drew McIntyre Reacts To CM Punk Mentioning Roman Reigns’ Father In Heated Promo

Drew McIntyre recently shared his thoughts on the heated rivalry between CM Punk and Roman Reigns while appearing on the Complex Graps podcast, offering his take on Punk’s controversial promo and how Reigns might respond.

During the discussion, McIntyre addressed a recent segment in which World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk referenced Roman Reigns’ late father, Sika, while cutting a promo and even vowed to bury Reigns alongside him. The remark sparked strong reactions from fans and added another layer of personal tension to the ongoing storyline.

McIntyre acknowledged that harsh words are often part of the business, explaining that wrestlers frequently use personal insults in an attempt to get inside their opponent’s head. In his view, Punk was simply trying to provoke a reaction from Reigns in the most extreme way possible.

“I mean, I can’t make comments about things said on the microphone to try and get in people’s heads. I’ve said the worst things imaginable to people, and Punk is trying to get in Roman’s head by saying the worst thing imaginable. So, I imagine Roman’s going to come back next week and punch him in his face. And that’s probably what they need at this point, is not talk each other to death, is to start throwing some bombs. And I’ve been in the ring with both of them. I know how, you know, it kills me to say like how good Punk is and how good Roman is. So, when they start throwing bombs, it’s going to be interesting. But he wants to get that personal. I know what Roman can do when you get that personal. I said some horrible things about him in the past. He made my life hell for years. So, I’m curious to see the fallout of that. I won’t watch it live. I’ll watch the clip because I’m focused on one thing, the show that’s been the better show since they had their little first showdown, and that’s SmackDown.”

McIntyre also reflected on his own history with Reigns, recalling how things escalated between them after he made similarly personal remarks in the past. According to McIntyre, once things reach that level with Reigns, the consequences tend to follow quickly.

When asked if he truly believes Punk is the worst person alive, McIntyre kept his answer focused within the wrestling world.

“I mean, there’s probably like worse, you know, people if we’re going to get real political and stuff, which I’m never going to do, but in the world of professional wrestling, he’s the worst human being. Yeah.”

Fans can watch the full episode of the Complex Graps podcast in the video below.