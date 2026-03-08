David Finlay Makes AEW In Ring Debut On Collision With Dominant Win

David Finlay wasted no time making an impact inside an AEW ring. Just days after appearing on AEW Dynamite, Finlay stepped into the squared circle for his first official match with the promotion on the March 7 episode of AEW Collision.

Finlay teamed with Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors, the trio collectively known as The Dogs, for a trios bout against a team of enhancement talents. The match proved to be a quick showcase for the group as they dominated from the opening bell. Working with ruthless efficiency, the three men overwhelmed their opponents and secured a decisive victory in their first match together under the AEW banner.

r the company following his surprise appearance on Dynamite earlier in the week. During that segment, Finlay aligned with Kidd and Connors to launch a post match attack on Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin. The assault immediately established the group as a dangerous new presence on the AEW roster.

Prior to arriving in AEW, Finlay, Kidd, and Connors had built their reputation together in New Japan Pro Wrestling as members of the Bullet Club War Dogs faction. Their move to AEW now brings that alliance to a wider stage and signals the beginning of a new chapter for the group.

The issues between The Dogs and Cassidy and Allin are already set to continue. Finlay is scheduled to compete again on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, where he will team with Kidd in tag team action against Cassidy and Allin.

With Finlay now active on the AEW roster and his faction immediately targeting prominent names, The Dogs appear poised to make a major impact as they look to establish themselves as one of the promotion’s most dangerous groups.