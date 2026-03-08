Young Bucks And Mark Briscoe Reunite For First Time Since 2010 On AEW Dynamite

AEW is stacking the card for the final Dynamite before Revolution, with several major matches and segments now confirmed for Wednesday night’s show.

One of the more unique matchups announced will see The Young Bucks join forces with Mark Briscoe. The trio will face FTR and Tommaso Ciampa following the dramatic events on Saturday’s episode of Collision, where Ciampa shocked fans by turning on Briscoe. The bout also adds another layer to the growing rivalry between The Bucks and FTR, who are set to clash for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Revolution.

While the combination of Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Mark Briscoe may seem unusual, the alliance does have some historical roots. The Bucks and the Briscoes spent years battling each other in Ring of Honor, only aligning once before in January 2010 at the ROH SoCal Showdown event.

Another title match will take place on Dynamite as TBS Champion Willow Nightingale puts her championship on the line against the newly crowned CMLL Women’s Champion Persephone. Persephone heads into the bout with momentum after capturing the title from Mercedes Mone over the weekend.

The show will also feature a heated tag team contest stemming from last week’s surprise appearance by David Finlay. Finlay will team with Gabe Kidd to take on Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy in what has been described as a grudge match.

Elsewhere on the card, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will defend his title against Mike Bailey, while tensions between AEW World Champion MJF and Hangman Adam Page will escalate during a scheduled press conference ahead of their Texas Death Match at Revolution.

The current lineup for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite includes:

• TBS Championship: Willow Nightingale vs Persephone

• Mark Briscoe, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs FTR and Tommaso Ciampa

• TNT Championship: Kyle Fletcher vs Mike Bailey

• Hangman Adam Page and MJF press conference

• Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy vs Gabe Kidd and David Finlay