×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Brody King Vs Zilla Fatu Announced For HOG Culture Clash In Las Vegas

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2026
Brody King Vs Zilla Fatu Announced For HOG Culture Clash In Las Vegas

Brody King is set to step back into a House of Glory ring later this year, as he prepares to face Zilla Fatu at the upcoming Culture Clash event in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The show is scheduled for April 16, 2026, just days before WWE WrestleMania 42 takes over Las Vegas. House of Glory will hold the event at the Palms Casino Resort, positioning the card during one of the busiest wrestling weeks of the year.

For King, the match will mark his return to HOG Wrestling after several years away. The AEW star has not competed for the promotion since 2022, when his appearances saw him clash with Jacob Fatu on two occasions. Both of those bouts ended in disqualification, leaving unfinished business during his previous run with the company.

This time King steps into the ring with a different member of the Fatu family. Zilla Fatu, the current HOG Crown Jewel Champion, will meet King in a singles contest that will mark the first time the two have faced each other.

At just 26 years old, Fatu continues to build his reputation across the independent scene while representing the famed Anoa’i wrestling lineage. The Culture Clash showdown gives him another high profile opportunity against an internationally recognized AEW talent.

House of Glory is also promoting several notable appearances for the Las Vegas event. The lineup is expected to include Ricky Sosa, The Hardys Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, Shotzi Blackheart, and Amazing Red among others as the promotion loads up its card during WrestleMania week.

Fatu recently competed in a high stakes matchup as well, challenging MJF for the AEW World Championship at HOG No Turning Back, though he ultimately came up short in that title opportunity.

With Culture Clash approaching, King’s return and his first ever meeting with Zilla Fatu adds another major attraction to the event in Las Vegas.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Seattle, Washington

Mar. 9th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Phoenix, Arizona

Mar. 13th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Revolution 2026

Los Angeles, California

Mar. 15th 2026

#revolution

WWE Monday Night RAW

San Antonio, Texas

Mar. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Mar. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Mar. 20th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy