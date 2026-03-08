Toni Storm Vs Marina Shafir Confirmed For AEW Revolution After Months Of Feuding

Toni Storm and Marina Shafir are officially set to collide at AEW Revolution following months of escalating tension between the two.

The rivalry, which has steadily intensified since late 2025, took another major step forward during the March 7 episode of AEW Collision. During the broadcast, Storm laid down a direct challenge to Shafir for a match at Revolution, and Shafir did not hesitate to accept. The bout will carry a strict stipulation, as everyone will be banned from ringside when the two meet.

The issue between the two competitors was also evident earlier in the night. Shafir made her presence felt by interfering in Storm and Mina Shirakawa’s tag team match against Megan Bayne and Lena Kross, further adding fuel to the ongoing feud.

Storm and Shafir’s problems date back to the AEW Blood & Guts period, where tensions between the two first began to rise. The rivalry continued through the women’s tag team title tournament. During that stretch, Storm aligned with Shirakawa while Shafir formed a partnership with Bayne, creating multiple confrontations along the way.

Revolution will mark the third singles encounter between Storm and Shafir. Their first meeting came in 2022, where Storm picked up the victory. The two crossed paths again earlier in 2026, with Storm once again coming out on top after Shafir was disqualified.

With both competitors eager to settle their differences, the upcoming showdown in Los Angeles could finally bring an end to one of AEW’s longest running women’s rivalries.

AEW Revolution will take place on March 15 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

Updated lineup for AEW Revolution

• Zero Hour: Ricochet defends the AEW National Championship in a 21 man Blackjack Battle Royal

• Marina Shafir vs Toni Storm with everyone banned from ringside

• Big Boom AJ vs TBA

• AEW Trios Champions Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey and Mistico

• AEW Women’s World Champion Thekla vs Kris Statlander in a two out of three falls match

• Brody King vs Swerve Strickland

• Bandido vs Andrade El Idolo

• AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita with no time limit

• AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

• AEW World Champion MJF vs Hangman Page in a Texas Death Match where Page can never challenge for the title again if he loses