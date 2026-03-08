×
Ricochet To Defend AEW National Championship In 21 Man Blackjack Battle Royal At Revolution

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2026
Ricochet is set to put his AEW National Championship on the line in a unique stipulation match during the Zero Hour pre show at AEW Revolution next week.

During the March 7 episode of AEW Collision, it was confirmed that Ricochet will defend the title in a 21 man Blackjack Battle Royal as part of the Revolution Zero Hour broadcast. At the time of the announcement, the other competitors set to enter the match had not yet been revealed.

The Zero Hour pre show will air one hour before the pay per view begins and will be available to watch on HBO Max, YouTube, and AEW’s social media platforms starting at 7 pm Eastern.

Ricochet captured the AEW National Championship at Full Gear, becoming the first ever champion after winning a Casino Gauntlet match. Since claiming the title, the 37 year old has remained active across several promotions, successfully defending the championship seven times across AEW, CMLL, NJPW, and RevPro events.

AEW Revolution will take place on March 15, 2026 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California and features several high profile matches already confirmed for the card.

Current lineup for AEW Revolution:

AEW World Championship Texas Death Match
MJF vs Hangman Page
If Hangman Page loses, he can never challenge for the AEW World Championship again

AEW World Tag Team Championship
FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) vs The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson)

AEW Continental Championship No Time Limit
Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita

Bandido vs Andrade El Idolo

Brody King vs Swerve Strickland

AEW Women’s World Championship Two Out Of Three Falls Match
Thekla vs Kris Statlander

AEW Trios Championship
Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs Kevin Knight, Mike Bailey and Mistico

Marina Shafir vs Toni Storm

Big Boom AJ vs TBA

Zero Hour Pre Show
Ricochet defends the AEW National Championship in a 21 man Blackjack Battle Royal

