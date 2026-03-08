×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Tag Team Match Added To WWE NXT After Heated Vengeance Day Confrontation

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2026
Tag Team Match Added To WWE NXT After Heated Vengeance Day Confrontation

A new tag team bout has been confirmed for this Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

The announcement came during NXT Vengeance Day after tensions escalated between Charlie Dempsey and Lexis King. King attempted to recruit Dempsey into his newly formed faction, highlighting the legacy both men share through their fathers. King referenced how William Regal and Brian Pillman once held championship gold and helped pave the way for the next generation, suggesting the two could follow in their footsteps together.

Dempsey declined the offer, refusing to align himself with King’s group. The situation quickly intensified when Tavion Heights stepped in and interrupted the exchange. After a heated back and forth between the two sides, King and his allies backed away from the confrontation.

Following the encounter, Heights approached Dempsey with a proposal. He suggested the two reunite the No Quarter Catch Crew for one night only in order to deal with King and his faction once and for all. The idea was accepted, and it was later made official that Heights and Dempsey will team up to face Lexis King and Uriah Connors on the March 10 edition of NXT.

King has been steadily building his new group in recent weeks alongside Stacks and Arianna Grace. The faction recently gained another member when Uriah Connors turned against Andre Chase and Kale Dixon, aligning himself with King’s camp.

Tuesday’s show will also feature the finals of the Women’s Speed Tournament as Wren Sinclair takes on Thea Hail to determine the winner. In addition, Jasper Troy, Sean Legacy, and Eli Knight are set to collide in a three way match.

Currently announced for WWE NXT on March 10:

  • Women’s Speed Tournament Finals: Wren Sinclair vs. Thea Hail

  • Tavion Heights & Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King & Uriah Connors

  • Jasper Troy vs. Eli Knight vs. Sean Legacy

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Seattle, Washington

Mar. 9th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 10th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Phoenix, Arizona

Mar. 13th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Revolution 2026

Los Angeles, California

Mar. 15th 2026

#revolution

WWE Monday Night RAW

San Antonio, Texas

Mar. 16th 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Houston, Texas

Mar. 17th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Fresno, California

Mar. 18th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Raleigh, North Carolina

Mar. 20th 2026

#smackdown

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy