Tag Team Match Added To WWE NXT After Heated Vengeance Day Confrontation

A new tag team bout has been confirmed for this Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

The announcement came during NXT Vengeance Day after tensions escalated between Charlie Dempsey and Lexis King. King attempted to recruit Dempsey into his newly formed faction, highlighting the legacy both men share through their fathers. King referenced how William Regal and Brian Pillman once held championship gold and helped pave the way for the next generation, suggesting the two could follow in their footsteps together.

Dempsey declined the offer, refusing to align himself with King’s group. The situation quickly intensified when Tavion Heights stepped in and interrupted the exchange. After a heated back and forth between the two sides, King and his allies backed away from the confrontation.

Following the encounter, Heights approached Dempsey with a proposal. He suggested the two reunite the No Quarter Catch Crew for one night only in order to deal with King and his faction once and for all. The idea was accepted, and it was later made official that Heights and Dempsey will team up to face Lexis King and Uriah Connors on the March 10 edition of NXT.

King has been steadily building his new group in recent weeks alongside Stacks and Arianna Grace. The faction recently gained another member when Uriah Connors turned against Andre Chase and Kale Dixon, aligning himself with King’s camp.

Tuesday’s show will also feature the finals of the Women’s Speed Tournament as Wren Sinclair takes on Thea Hail to determine the winner. In addition, Jasper Troy, Sean Legacy, and Eli Knight are set to collide in a three way match.

Currently announced for WWE NXT on March 10: