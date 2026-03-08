Two Championship Matches Officially Set For WWE NXT In Houston

Two championship matches have officially been added to the upcoming episode of WWE NXT set to take place in Houston later this month.

During NXT Vengeance Day, Jacy Jayne made her way to the ring and spoke about her history as NXT Women’s Champion, confidently reflecting on her time at the top of the division. However, the segment quickly shifted direction when Robert Stone interrupted. Stone explained that while Jayne was celebrating her past success, the focus needed to be on who would challenge her next.

Moments later, both Zaria and Sol Ruca appeared to make their intentions clear, each stepping forward to stake their claim for a shot at the championship. Before the situation could escalate further, Stone stepped in and made it official, announcing that Jayne would defend the NXT Women’s Championship in a triple threat match against both challengers on the March 17 edition of NXT.

Backstage later in the night, Jayne expressed frustration over being forced into a triple threat defense. Members of Fatal Influence were seen discussing a potential plan to neutralize Sol Ruca ahead of the title bout, suggesting tensions and strategy could play a major role heading into the championship match.

Another title defense was also confirmed for the same show. Fallon Henley revealed she will be putting the WWE Speed Championship on the line that night. Her challenger will be determined in the finals of a tournament taking place on the upcoming episode of NXT, where Wren Sinclair and Thea Hail will face off after each secured victories in their respective qualifying matches.

As it stands, the following matches are scheduled for the March 17 edition of WWE NXT:

NXT Women’s Championship

Jacy Jayne vs Zaria vs Sol Ruca

WWE Speed Championship

Fallon Henley vs Wren Sinclair or Thea Hail