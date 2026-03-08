AAA On Fox Results: Final Stop Before Rey De Reyes In Puebla

AAA delivered its final stop on the road to Rey de Reyes with the March 7 episode of AAA on Fox, serving as the go home show ahead of next week’s major event in Puebla, Mexico. The episode was taped from the Showcenter Complex in Monterrey and featured three matches that helped shape the final momentum heading into the tournament.

The show opened with a recap of last week’s developments surrounding the two El Grande Americano competitors and how Greende Americano secured his place in the Rey de Reyes finals.

El Hijo del Vikingo vs Dinamico

The first match of the night saw El Hijo del Vikingo take on Dinamico in what was presented as a tune up bout ahead of Vikingo’s upcoming AAA Mega Championship challenge against Dominik Mysterio at Rey de Reyes.

Dinamico held his own early in the contest, matching Vikingo’s speed and striking during the opening exchange. However, it was not long before Vikingo began to take control, unleashing a series of powerful maneuvers including a double knee strike from the top rope.

Vikingo slowed the pace and methodically punished Dinamico, setting him up on the middle rope before delivering a kick to the back of the neck and following up with a double stomp from the top rope. Dinamico managed to kick out at two, keeping himself alive in the match.

Momentum briefly shifted when Dinamico landed several strong kicks before connecting with a cutter that sent Vikingo rolling to the outside. Dinamico followed with a daring dive from the top rope to the floor and returned Vikingo to the ring where he attempted a springboard sunset flip. Vikingo countered mid move and turned the situation into a crushing spiked slam.

Vikingo continued the assault with heavy strikes and lifted Dinamico into an electric chair position before transitioning into a modified suplex for another near fall. After a lariat dropped Dinamico to the mat, Vikingo drove him into the corner and sealed the match with a spectacular 630 splash to secure the victory.

Match Result

El Hijo del Vikingo defeated Dinamico

Following the match, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio appeared on the screen. He congratulated Vikingo for his win but warned that the challenger would soon learn what it truly means to be champion when they collide at Rey de Reyes. Vikingo looked uneasy as the message concluded.

Later in the show, AAA Women’s Champion Flammer issued an open challenge for Rey de Reyes. Rather than addressing the women of AAA, she specifically invited competitors from WWE to step forward and face her for the title.

Rey de Reyes Qualifying Match

Mr Iguana vs Santos Escobar vs Psycho Clown vs Abismo Negro

The final qualifying match for the Rey de Reyes tournament took place in a chaotic four way featuring Mr Iguana, Santos Escobar, Psycho Clown and Abismo Negro.

At the opening bell, Iguana and Escobar allowed Psycho Clown and Abismo Negro to begin the fight while they observed. That strategy quickly broke down as the action spilled everywhere, with Abismo Negro turning his attention toward Iguana before Psycho Clown stepped in.

High impact offense came quickly, including a hurricanrana from Psycho Clown and a dive from Mr Iguana that wiped out Escobar on the outside. Iguana even grabbed his puppet during the match, drawing a playful reaction from Psycho Clown before the action continued.

The pace escalated with big moves throughout the ring. Psycho Clown delivered a powerslam after catching Iguana in mid air while Abismo Negro broke up several pin attempts. Negro nearly finished the match with a gutbuster on Clown, but the count only reached two.

The chaos intensified when El Fiscal suddenly appeared and attacked Abismo Negro, sending him over the ropes and chasing him through the arena. With Negro gone, the contest effectively became a triple threat.

Escobar capitalized with a meteora on Psycho Clown in the corner, but Clown responded with a superkick and the Psycho Driver. Just as Clown looked ready to win, the War Raiders appeared and pulled him from the top rope, delivering a brutal attack.

Pagano rushed out with a kendo stick to drive them away, but the distraction proved costly. Mr Iguana briefly took control with a hurricanrana on Escobar, only for Escobar to rake his eyes and deliver the Hands of Destiny to secure the pinfall and the final spot in the Rey de Reyes finals.

Match Result

Santos Escobar defeated Mr Iguana, Psycho Clown and Abismo Negro

After the match, Psycho Clown and Pagano headed backstage and realized that Murder Clown was missing. The pair investigated a nearby room after hearing noise and kicked the door open. Inside they discovered Murder Clown, bringing the mystery to a humorous end.

La Parka vs The Original El Grande Americano

In the main event, La Parka squared off against the Original El Grande Americano. Both competitors had already qualified for the Rey de Reyes finals, but the match served as a major preview for the upcoming showdown.

La Parka received a huge reaction from the crowd as the match began. The two traded holds and counters early with La Parka showcasing his agility through arm drags and quick offense.

Americano eventually slowed things down and targeted La Parka’s leg, trapping him in an ankle lock before transitioning into a focused attack on the knee. The damage continued as Americano wrapped La Parka’s leg around the ring post and repeatedly slammed the injured knee.

Despite the punishment, La Parka rallied with a series of strikes, a dropkick and a facebuster. He even managed a Spanish Fly from the top rope, but Americano still kicked out.

In the closing moments, both men exchanged pin attempts before Americano locked in the ankle lock once more. La Parka escaped and attempted the Bone Breaker, but Americano reversed the situation, turned his mask backwards and delivered a bridging German suplex to score the win.

Match Result

The Original El Grande Americano defeated La Parka

After the bout, Santos Escobar appeared on the stage alongside Greende Americano, bringing all four Rey de Reyes finalists together ahead of next week’s tournament.

With tensions rising and rivalries building, the stage is now set for Rey de Reyes in Puebla.