Kevin Knight Signs New Multi Year Deal With AEW

Kevin Knight will remain part of the AEW roster for the foreseeable future after agreeing to a new contract with the company.

According to reports from Fightful Select, Knight has signed a new multi year agreement with AEW. The deal replaces the one year contract he initially signed when joining the promotion at the start of 2025. Internally, AEW officials are said to hold Knight in very high regard, which played a role in securing his continued stay with the company.

Knight, who is currently 29 years old, first made his mark in professional wrestling through New Japan Pro Wrestling. He entered the NJPW system in 2020 as a Young Lion, training at the promotion’s Los Angeles dojo as part of its developmental program. During his time with the company he formed a successful tag team with KUSHIDA. The duo captured the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship twice during their run together.

In early 2025, Knight decided to move on from NJPW and begin a new chapter in AEW. Shortly after arriving he formed the JetSpeed tag team alongside Speedball Mike Bailey. The pairing quickly became a regular feature on AEW programming and faced several of the promotion’s top tag teams.

Knight and Bailey also found success in AEW’s trios division. Teaming with Hangman Adam Page, the trio defeated The Opps earlier this year to capture the AEW Trios Championship. Their reign came to an abrupt end on this week’s episode of Dynamite after Don Callis demanded an impromptu title defense. Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis capitalized on the opportunity to win the championships, with Knight ultimately taking the fall in the match.

Despite the recent title loss, Knight’s new long term contract signals that AEW views him as an important part of its roster going forward.