Former WWE And WCW Star Spotted At AEW Collision

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 08, 2026
Veteran wrestler Adam Bomb, also known to WCW fans as WRATH, was in attendance for the show. The performer, whose real name is Bryan Clark, is well known for his runs in both WCW and WWE during the 1990s and early 2000s.

AEW personality RJ City shared a photo with Clark on social media during the broadcast and jokingly commented, “Of all the nuclear fission-themed wrestlers, he was my favorite.”

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful also confirmed via social media that Clark was present backstage and at the show.

Clark’s appearance was simply as a guest in attendance and he was not part of any storylines or segments featured during the broadcast.

Now 61 years old, Clark stepped away from professional wrestling in 2003 after a career that included a run in WCW where he captured the WCW World Tag Team Championship twice. He later underwent lower back surgery in 2006 due to injuries sustained during his time competing in the ring.

