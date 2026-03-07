NXT Vengeance Day Live Results - March 7th, 2026

Welcome to NXT Vengeance Day!

Welcome, welcome, welcome! To borrow from my jocular colleague, it's Saturday--you know what that means. We've got NXT Vengeance Day 2026 LIVE tonight, with five announced matches on tap. Charismatic NXT Champion Joe Hendry will defend his newly-acquired strap against the rascally Ricky Saints. Also defending will be the nefarious NXT Women's North American Champion Izzi Dame against the darkly tormented Tatum Paxley. We'll also see the return of NXT Underground--no word on if Shane-o Mac will accompany it--when the courageous Kelani Jordan goes to war with the valiant Lola Vice.

Also in singles action will be NXT's original "family man" Tony D'Angelo taking on the dastardly lion Dion Lennox, and we'll see bombshell Blake Monroe take it to a jaded Jaida Parker in a what should be a fantastic and physical Street Fight. We'll have all that, and more, LIVE tonight at NXT Vengeance Day--starting at 7pm Eastern! That'll be 6pm Central, 5pm Mountain, and 4pm Pacific.

Starting Soon!

The preshow is LIVE on Peacock; we're under an hour away so stay tuned!

NXT Vengeance Day Live Results (Mar. 7, 2026) - WWE Performance Center - Orlando, FL

Welcome to Vengeance Night Day!

Welcome to Vengeance Day evening, folks! We're welcomed to a mildly-raucous NXT Universe here LIVE in the Performance Center for our annual event. Thanks for tuning in; updates roll out every 5 minutes during matches. Our commentary team tonight is the regular dynamic duo of Vic Joseph and two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. We're shown clips of various Superstars arriving and backstage to assorted crowd reactions. We get our opening vignette then we're off ahead of our final premium live event before Stand & Deliver.

Street Fight Match: Jaida Parker vs Blake Monroe

Blake Monroe is out first at 7:06pm to a nice pop. There are about 2 kendo sticks set up on each side of the ring, attached to the ropes near mid-ring. Maybe by velcro, not sure. Jaida Parker is out next with new music that gets the crowd chanting "Miss Park-er". We get our bell at 7:07pm and both Superstars clash, immediately laying into each other. The crowd loudly chants for Miss Parker as she tackles Monroe ahead of our bell at 7:08pm. Within the first 90 seconds, multiple weapons have been drawn into this. Our Superstars battle outside the ring. Parker attempts to set up a table; Monroe whacks her in the back repeatedly with a red umbrella to stop her progress. Monroe takes a turn in control outside the ring. She strips down the table to massive boos. The crowd loudly chants "we want tables" as she gathers multiple chairs and sticks, sliding them into the ring. The action is decently paced here in our opening 3 minutes.

Monroe takes it back into the ring. Parker rallies, gaining separation and retrieving a kendo stick of her own. Jaida begins to batter Monroe around the ring and out of it, then slams her into the commentary table. Monroe fights back and the two drop each other. The battle continues into the ring with both Superstars switching control repeatedly over several minutes. This is definitely a match you want to watch if you can, folks. The crowd stays hyped for this throughout. Monroe and Parker battle in the corner at one point, with Parker trapped in a Tree of Woe. Monroe positions a chair behind her (between Parker's back and the turnbuckles) then slams Parker against it. Monroe then positions a second chair, horizontally, across the middle ropes wedging Parker in. Monroe then attacks the steel-chair/Parker-meat sandwich to a big crowd reaction. Monroe continues on the offensive, mixing wrestling with foreign objects now. Monroe's fond of using kendo-assisted moves, and tries to put Parker away with a crossface using a Kendo.

Parker snaps, rising and snatching away Monroe's stick before using it to whack her repeatedly. Parker with a hair-assisted Snapmare, then another. Parker and Monroe battle into the corner; Parker with a boot to block a charging Monroe. Parker with a big Blockbuster to Monroe but Blake rolls out of the ring, avoiding any pin attempt. Parker pursues outside the ring and attacks Monroe. Parker retrieves the table from earlier to a pop and sets it up Monroe attacks her from behind then moves the table. Monroe digs under the ring and retrieves a black cloth bag, tossing it in the ring. She then gets a red brick and holds it up--just long enough for Parker to smack her with a steel chair.

Jaida unloads on Monroe then sets her up on the table. Parker climbs onto the apron then uses the bottom rope to propel herself back onto Monroe and through the table. Parker takes it inside and hits the Hipnotic on Monroe, covering for two. Monroe whips Parker into the kendo sticks attached to the nearby ropes, stunning her. Monroe with a big kick and a cover but no joy. The crowd with a loud, warring "let's go Jaida/let's go Blake" chant at 7:20pm. We now have a chair set up in one corner, and another chair fixed on a kendo stick stuck on the ropes. Blake opens the cloth bag--its filled with diamonds! She spreads them across the canvas then throws a handful into the eyes of Parker, blinding her as she climbs the turnbuckles. Monroe uses a headscissors if I'm not mistaken, to send Parker flying down onto the mat hard. Monroe then hits the Glamour Shot DDT on Parker, onto the pile of diamonds, and covers to pick up the win moments later!

Your Winner, Blake Monroe! (13 minutes)

Backstage: Ethan Page & Ricky Starks

We return from commercials to find Ricky Starks chastising a moping Ethan Page for not being around when Ricky needed him the other day. The Vanity Project was there for Ricky, after all. Page states he was mourning the loss of his title. Ricky tries to get Ethan to remember what it was like being the NXT Champion, and asks his friend Page to help him "get back to that." Page promises to be there for Ricky. "Think about it, me two-time NXT Champion and you two-time (the greatest) North American Champion of all time," Ricky says to Ethan before it ends.

Parking Lot/Backstage Pre-Match Brawl

We then cut to the Performance Center parking lot, where Dion Lennox and Tony D'Angelo are engaged in a brutal brawl. They're throwing each other into vehicles, and at one point a trash can is launched at a Superstar but smashes a car window. D'Angelo battles Lennox into a garage bay, closing the rolling door so it's just the two of them and, thankfully, a fortunate cameraperson in the right place! They battle brutally, using various weapons--steel chairs, hub caps, etc until Dark State arrive to back up Lennox. NXT officials show up and chaos ensues. Tony D battles off Dark State until Dion attacks him from behind.

The ref yells at both Superstars that they've got to get to the ring to start the match. The two continue to brawl, using fists, equipment boxes, anything and everything to batter each other through the backstage area. The Dark State again jump D'Angelo, but this time he's backed up by the NXT locker room! D'Angelo battles Lennox to the ringside area and rams him through a barricade wall to a huge pop. They finally take it into the ring and....

Singles Match: Tony D'Angelo vs Dion Lennox

We get our bell at 7:33pm to a big pop! Lennox takes control early on in this match. Tony D fights back, using a series of German Suplexes to gain some separation. The battle spills to the outside, where D'Angelo makes a critical mistake--he charges a downed Lennox but connects with steel steps instead of his target. Lennox grabs the steps and attempts to hit D'Angelo but misses. The ref is giving a little lateral here. Lennox throws D'Angelo into the front row crowd behind commentary to a big pop. The crowd is on fire tonight. Lennox stands on the barricade and Superplexes Tony D from the front row, over the barricade, and through the commentary table at 7:38pm to a huge pop! Lennox takes it into the ring and uses the ropes to assist in a Sit-out Powerbomb. Lennox covers for two; Tony gets the shoulder in just in time. Lennox begins to use slow, powerful fists in an attempt to batter the Don. This only upsets D'Angelo. Tony D rises, blocks two strikes, escapes a scoop slam attempt and Spears Lennox to a big pop! Tony is fired up, wild eyes and everything. Tony hits a huge chokeslam and picks up the win at 7:40pm!

Your Winner, Tony D'Angelo! (7 minutes, not counting backstage brawl)

NXT Women's North American Championship Match: Izzi Dame(c) vs Tatum Paxley

After breaks, we get a vignette at 7:48pm ahead of our next match. Tatum Paxley is out first 3 minutes later to a great reaction. The NXT WNAC is out next, accompanied by the Culling--Shawn Spears and Niko Vance. We get our introductions ahead of our bell at 7:55pm EST. Tatum immediately charges a leaps onto the champ, staying on her back for several moments as Izzi tries to shake her loose. Tatum switches to a combination of kicks once loose, sending the champ rolling to the outside. Tatum follows and continues to work over Dame with an assortment of kicking strikes. The ref begins a slow count as Dame fights back, taking control by dropping Paxley across the apron chin-first. The crowd is very rowdy tonight, love it. They take the action back into the ring, with Paxley firing off fists.

Pax looks for a Cemetery Drive but Dame escapes it and chains together several strikes, culminating in a lariat that lays out the challenger. Both Superstars are down, albeit briefly. They rise and again immediately go at it. Great pacing with all our matches tonight, very engaging and entertaining. Great athleticism on display from our Superstars tonight, too. Dame is getting some great heat tonight. Dame takes control, slowing the pace a bit while using taunting kicks and strikes to toy with Tatum. The crowd rips off a loud pro-Paxley chant. Dame continues to work over the challenger with knee strikes. Dame switches to working holds and slaps a lengthy abdominal stretch on Pax. Outside the ring, the Culling are shown encouraging and coaching the champ. Pax eventually escapes the stretch and slaps one on Dame, who quickly escapes.

The action continues, with Dame continuing to work over Paxley. Tatum finally rallies and slaps a modified crab on Dame. Dame reaches the ropes to break the hold. Both Superstars engage in a back-and-forth extended sequence, neither gaining a firm control. Pax resorts to kicks and suplexes to batter the champ. Dame sends Paxley out of the ring; Pax fires off a step-up Enziguri as the champ reaches through the ropes! Pax with another scissors kick to the champ and covers for a close two. Pax begins to climb the corner ropes; the Culling are constantly trying to distract. The champ rallies and strikes Pax. Both fight on the middle rope in the corner. Pax knocks Izzi off then dives off, looking for a 450. The champ moves, avoiding it. Dame with a Shotgun Kick to the challenger, then covers. The ref counts--it looks like 3 but the ref calls two.

The crowd boos and Vic Joseph questions the count but we're still under way. The two Superstars rise and exchange blow after the blow in the middle of the ring. The crowd cheers and boos in order with them. Pax gains separation and hits Izzi with her own move, the High Drive. Pax heads up top and hits a 450! Paxley covers but no joy! The champ is still in this at 8:07pm. Izzi, frustrated, rolls outside the ring and talks to Shawn Spears. Paxley attacks her from behind, wiping them both out. The ref begins a countout process. Pax sends Dame into the ring--champion's advantage, and all that--but is then distracted by Shawn Spears. She gets in his face as the ref continues to count! The crowd loudly warns her and she slides in just before ten. Pax walks right into a High Drive from the champ, who covers but no joy! Pax with a driver and a cover but no joy! The action hits breakneck speed as Pax and Dame exchange finisher attempts. Dame connects but turns her back to the challenger--and Pax absorbs it, Hulks up, hits the Cemetery Drive and covers to a MASSIVE pop at 8:10pm! Wow, what a finish--my results did not do it justice, you gotta watch this one, folks.

Your Winner AND NEW NXT Women's North American Champion, Tatum Paxley! (15 minutes)

In the Ring: Fatal Influence, Othes

Robert Stone is shown in the ring and calls out Fatal Influence for our next segment. NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Speed Champion Lainey Reid are shown coming to the ring. Jacy addresses the NXT Universe, hyping the upcoming Stand & Deliver. She promises next year she'll be main-event'ing WrestleMania after discussing the sometimes-uncertainty that comes with being a roster Superstar. She then brags about beating Sol Ruca in six seconds. She then references to her match against Zaria this past Tuesday, stating she almost had the match won. Robert Stone interrupts her, reminding her that her goal for this segment is to find her next challenger. Zaria comes out to interrupt.

Zaria and Jacy exchange words. Fatal Influence point out that Zaria can't seem to make her "moments count." Fallon tells Zaria to blame herself because Zaria always fails when given opportunities. Sol Ruca makes her way out, stating all she sees are two souls waiting to be snatched. She then says Jacy's desperate to convince everyone around her that she's good enough; and that Zaria is an untrustworthy gal. She reminds Zaria that she knows her moves, insecurities and "I know how to break your heart." Robert Stone interjects, stating that a week from Tuesday there will be a triple-threat match for the NXT Women's Championship between Jacy Jayne, Sol Ruca, and Zaria. All LIVE from Texas. Jacy Jayne attacks Sol and Fatal Influence begin wailing on her. Zaria throws them off then approaches Ruca herself. Fatal Influence again get involved. Ruca hits a Sol Snatcher on Zaria; Fatal Influence drop Ruca and stand tall to end the segment that ends about 8:25pm.

NQCC Revival, This Tuesday

A backstage segment happens, with Lexis King goading Charlie Dempsey. When King & co walk off, Dempsey agrees to reform the NQCC for one night only--this Tuesday.

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs Kelani Jordan

This match is coming up, eventually. They show the ring being prepped. For reference, Zaria/Fatal Influence/Ruca was 6 minutes ago and our last match ended at 8:10pm. It's now 8:33pm. We'll get there, eventually. Oh hey, it's match time! Kelani Jordan is out first at 8:36pm to a pop. The ring's been prepped--and perhaps next time, they should open with this match so they don't need 20 minutes to prep the ring before and after the match. Out next is Lola Vice, the NXT Underground veteran with a 3-0 record. Impressive stat, this is the 6th Underground match and this is Lola's fourth. We get introductions from Mike Rome and rules--no pinfall, no DQ, no countouts--ahead of our bell at 8:38pm.

The lights are kept pretty low for this one, at least for me. Jordan and Vice jockey for control early on, but Jordan takes control. We're reminded--frequently, have been all night--that Vice is fighting with an injured hand and had to sign a special waiver to get clearance for tonight. And that aforementioned hand is Jordan's ticket to domination. Kelani targets the hand early and often, then uses it as a constant source of pain while battering Vice with suplexes and working holds. This goes on for the first several minutes. A nice and slow pace. Lots of booing. Commentary comments on Vice's hand and state that if it's not already broken, it will be after this.

The action continues. Vice starts to show some signs of life at 8:44pm, throwing fists to Jordan's gut to gain some separation. Jordan again tries to use Vice's hand to shut down her offense. Vice sees her dad in the audience, and he apparently tells her to "go get her." This enables Vice to Cena-up and fight through the pain. Vice sends Jordan outside then exits the ring and the two battle, with Jordan dropping Vice with a kick before kicking several other trainees surrounding the room. She talks smack to Vice's dad in the audience then heads back to the ring. She again mocks Lola Vice's father. Vice rallies, firing off quick strikes in secession and hits a huge hammer-fist that knocks out Jordan! Vice mounts and pounds until the ref calls for the bell at 8:45pm!

Your Winner by TKO, Lola Vice! (Underground Record: 4-0)

NXT Championship Main Event Match: Joe Hendry(c) vs Ricky Saints

It's time for our main event! Our challenger, Ricky Saints, begins his entrance at 8:57pm. Out next is our champ at 8:59pm to a great pop. No special entrance. Darn! We get our official introductions ahead of our bell at 9:02pm. Booker T sung along with Hendry's theme during his entrance, by the by. The opening minutes are paced well, with both Superstars jockeying for position. Ricky Saints takes a lengthy stretch of offensive control, shutting down any attempt the champ has at a rally early on. The pace slows and working holds dominate for a bit. Joe shows signs of life about 9:11pm, and does his iconic and dramatic "turn" (pose). Hendry chains together a few moves before Saints takes another stretch in control, again reverting to a slower pace and working holds. The crowd stays engaged throughout.

Saints slaps on a modified head-clutched sleeper, the name of which escapes me, and nearly submits the champ. Hendry manages to escape, using a back body drop to gain separation. Finally Joe shows signs of life as he escapes a Rochambeau and begins to string together enough moves to, officially, label this a comeback. Hendry battles the challenger into the corner and maneuvers to the turnbuckles, connecting with a Fallaway Slam! Saints rolls a bit away, and by the time Hendry pulls him to the middle to cover, Saints has recovered enough to kick out. Hendry looks for a Standing Ovation chokeslam but Saints escapes, rolling through. Saints fires off a knee to the chin then connects with a DDT on the champ, covering for two. No joy!

Ethan Page makes his way out at 9:17pm an picks up the NXT Championship. He stares at it, and Ricky Saints asks him for the belt. This distracts Saints, allowing Hendry to attack him from behind with a Spear. Page again approaches the ring, title in hand, and again Saints asks for it. Page slides it into the ring...with a bit too much gusto, causing the belt to slide past Saints and to Hendry. More chaos ensues as the two have a tug-o-war over the belt. The ref gets the belt and tosses it out of the ring; while he's distracted, Saints hits Hendry in the Joes! Revolution DDT from Saints! Saints covers! No joy! Hendry is still alive in this! Hendry looks for a Standing Ovation but Saints pops free, nearly clobbering the ref in the corner. Saints whips Hendry towards the corner, and he nearly clobbers the ref in the corner! Hendry with a rear mule kick low-blow to Saints! The ref didn't see it and it's payback for earlier! Hendry hits the Standing Ovation and covers, picking up the win at 9:17pm!

Your Winner and STILL NXT Champion, Joe Hendry! (15 minutes)

After the Match

We get replays before returning to the ring to see Hendry celebrating, belt hoisted high Saints is helped to the back by Ethan Page, all while grimacing at Hendry. We get about a minute of Hendry playing up to the crowd before he does his dramatic "turn." We fade out.