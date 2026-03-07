Janel Grant Says WWE Did Not Respond After Police Contacted Company Over Intimidation Report

Janel Grant, a former WWE employee who filed a high profile lawsuit in early 2024, has once again spoken publicly about her ongoing legal battle and concerns about personal safety.

As previously reported, Grant filed a lawsuit in Connecticut federal court against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. The complaint included allegations of sex trafficking against McMahon and detailed claims regarding misconduct during her time with the company.

On March 2, 2026, Grant appeared before the Connecticut Labor and Public Employees Committee alongside her attorney Erica Nolan. During the hearing, the pair urged lawmakers to support legislation that would ban workplace nondisclosure agreements that prevent victims of misconduct from speaking openly about their experiences.

While addressing the committee, Grant revealed that she recently filed a police report after becoming concerned about online behavior that she believed could threaten her safety. According to Grant, law enforcement attempted to reach out to WWE as part of the report but did not receive a response.

“This past week alone, I filed a police report because I noticed some intimidation tactics online playing out that were potentially going to pose a threat and jeopardize my safety in some way that I could not ignore. I called the police. They took a report. The officer reached out to WWE and to the state. When I got the report yesterday, WWE did not return the police officer’s phone call.”

Grant’s attorney Erica Nolan also addressed the committee and discussed the broader issue of nondisclosure agreements and how they can impact individuals who attempt to come forward about misconduct.

“For someone bound by an NDA, intimidation does not have to be loud or obvious – it can be as simple as a letter from a lawyer reminding a victim of what they signed. In Ms. Grant’s case, however, the intimidation has been both loud and obvious. She has faced public retaliation, exposure of her personal information, witness intimidation, and even public mockery on national television of what she experienced.”

Nolan emphasized that the proposed legislation is not meant to punish businesses but rather to provide stronger protections for employees.

“This is not about punishing employers; it is about protecting workers here in Connecticut. NDAs are often framed as neutral tools, but when used in cases involving misconduct, they function primarily to protect the employer, not the employee.”

The testimony comes as Grant’s legal case against WWE, McMahon, and Laurinaitis continues to move through the court system.