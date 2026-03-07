Kevin Owens Set For Major Medical Re Evaluation Amid WWE Return Hopes

Kevin Owens has been sidelined since early 2025 following a serious neck issue that forced him to miss a planned high profile match at WrestleMania 41.

During the April 4, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, it was announced that Owens would no longer be able to compete against Randy Orton at WrestleMania due to the need for neck surgery. The match had been scheduled as part of the event’s lineup but was pulled after doctors determined surgery was required.

Owens later confirmed that he underwent neck fusion surgery in July 2025. The procedure marked a major step in his recovery process as he began a lengthy rehabilitation period away from the ring.

According to reports, Owens is expected to undergo another medical evaluation this summer to determine how well his recovery is progressing. The evaluation will help doctors assess how the fusion has healed and whether he can safely resume in ring activity.

There is cautious optimism within WWE that Owens could eventually make a return sometime in 2026 if his recovery continues to move in the right direction.

Back in August, Owens spoke candidly about the uncertainty surrounding the recovery process and what lies ahead for him.

“The thing is now we have to see how the bones fuse, and there’s no guarantee that it’s going to work. It’s all my body heals, and we’ll see. Some guys had success, some guys didn’t. Fingers crossed, I get to come back to wrestling in the next year.”

For now, Owens continues to focus on healing while fans and WWE officials alike remain hopeful that the former champion will be able to step back inside the squared circle again.

