AEW Collision Preview For Tonight Featuring FTR Title Defense

AEW Collision goes live tonight from the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona, with the broadcast set for 8 PM EST and 5 PM PST. Fans in the United States can watch the show on TNT and HBO Max, while viewers internationally will be able to stream the event through HBO Max.

The lineup for tonight’s episode features several notable matchups, including a championship clash and a high stakes multi team bout.

AEW World Tag Team Championships

FTR defend their titles against Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz. The challengers will look to capture gold against one of AEW’s most decorated tag teams, setting up a major opportunity for The Rascalz on a live broadcast.

$200,000 Match

LFI vs The Swirl vs The Outrunners vs Private Party. Four teams will battle for a significant payday in a chaotic multi team contest where anything can happen.

Konosuke Takeshita vs Claudio Castagnoli

Two of AEW’s hardest hitting competitors collide in singles action. Takeshita and Castagnoli are both known for their strength and technical ability, promising a physically intense contest.

Swerve Strickland vs Gravity

Swerve Strickland goes one on one with Gravity in a matchup that brings together two dynamic performers with very different styles.

With championship gold on the line and a major cash prize up for grabs, tonight’s AEW Collision promises a packed night of action.