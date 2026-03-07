×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Collision Preview For Tonight Featuring FTR Title Defense

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2026
AEW Collision Preview For Tonight Featuring FTR Title Defense

AEW Collision goes live tonight from the Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona, with the broadcast set for 8 PM EST and 5 PM PST. Fans in the United States can watch the show on TNT and HBO Max, while viewers internationally will be able to stream the event through HBO Max.

The lineup for tonight’s episode features several notable matchups, including a championship clash and a high stakes multi team bout.

AEW World Tag Team Championships
FTR defend their titles against Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier of The Rascalz. The challengers will look to capture gold against one of AEW’s most decorated tag teams, setting up a major opportunity for The Rascalz on a live broadcast.

$200,000 Match
LFI vs The Swirl vs The Outrunners vs Private Party. Four teams will battle for a significant payday in a chaotic multi team contest where anything can happen.

Konosuke Takeshita vs Claudio Castagnoli
Two of AEW’s hardest hitting competitors collide in singles action. Takeshita and Castagnoli are both known for their strength and technical ability, promising a physically intense contest.

Swerve Strickland vs Gravity
Swerve Strickland goes one on one with Gravity in a matchup that brings together two dynamic performers with very different styles.

With championship gold on the line and a major cash prize up for grabs, tonight’s AEW Collision promises a packed night of action.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Tucson, Arizona

Mar. 7th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT: Vengeance Day

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 7th 2026

#vengeance day

WWE Monday Night RAW

Seattle, Washington

Mar. 9th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy