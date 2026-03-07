Full Match Card Revealed For Tonight's WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2026

WWE NXT presents Vengeance Day 2026 tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with the event beginning at 7 PM ET. Fans in the United States can watch the show live on Peacock, while international viewers can stream the event on Netflix.

The card features several high profile matchups, including a major championship clash at the top of the show. Joe Hendry will defend the NXT Championship against Ricky Saints in what is expected to be one of the most talked about bouts of the night.

The NXT Women’s North American Championship will also be on the line as Izzi Dame puts her title up for grabs against Tatum Paxley. Both competitors have been building momentum heading into the event, making this another key match on the lineup.

In a bout set to deliver plenty of intensity, Lola Vice faces Kelani Jordan in an NXT Underground match. With the unique ruleset of the Underground format, the contest is expected to be far more physical than a traditional NXT match.

Jaida Parker and Blake Monroe are scheduled to collide in a Street Fight, a stipulation that allows the rivalry between the two to escalate without restrictions.

Rounding out the announced lineup, Tony D’Angelo will go one on one with Dion Lennox in singles competition.

The full card for NXT Vengeance Day 2026 is listed below.

• NXT Championship

Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints

• NXT Women’s North American Championship

Izzi Dame vs. Tatum Paxley

• NXT Underground Match

Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

• Street Fight

Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe

• Tony D’Angelo vs. Dion Lennox