Alicia Taylor Calls Out Creepy Fan Messages On Social Media

Alicia Taylor is drawing a firm line with fans over what she describes as increasingly uncomfortable behavior on social media.

The WWE NXT ring announcer took to her Instagram story to address the situation directly, explaining that while she values fan support, some interactions have crossed well beyond what she considers acceptable.

Taylor noted that simply replying to a fan online does not create a personal relationship. She emphasized that she has received repeated voice messages, invitations to dinner, and messages from people trying to make plans to meet up or attend concerts together, something she made clear is not appropriate.

She also addressed the volume of messages she receives, explaining that she cannot and will not reply to every message sent her way. According to Taylor, the persistence from some individuals has reached a point where it feels intrusive.

Calling out the behavior plainly, she described the constant messaging and attempts to form personal connections as “insane,” “creepy,” and “f****** weird behavior.”

Taylor’s comments serve as a reminder that wrestling personalities and on-air talent are entitled to personal boundaries, even when interacting with fans online.

“I guess this needs to be said, because it’s happening more frequently..and I find it to be INSANE and CREEPY AF. 1st: I appreciate fans and messages of support. If you are a fan and I respond to you, this does not mean that we are now BFFs.

I DO NOT want daily voice messages from you, we are NOT hanging out, NO you cannot take me to dinner when I am in town, NO we are not going to concerts together, NO I will not respond to every single message that you send (talking to yourself at this point). It’s F***ING weird behavior.”