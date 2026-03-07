Jordynne Grace Reveals Exact Moment Of Ankle Injury During WWE Main Event Match

Jordynne Grace has revealed the exact moment her ankle injury occurred, and the footage shows how quickly the situation unfolded.

Grace faced Alba Fyre in a match taped for WWE Main Event on Friday night at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Fyre ultimately picked up the victory, but fans in attendance reported that the bout appeared to end earlier than planned after Grace suffered an apparent injury during the contest.

Following the match, Grace confirmed something had gone wrong and revealed she needed a wheelchair to get backstage after the incident.

On Saturday morning, Grace shared a clip from the match showing the moment of the injury. In the video, she leaps from the ropes but lands awkwardly on the mat, with her right ankle bending sharply on impact.

She captioned the clip with a blunt description of what happened, writing, “My ankle glitched irl.”

Despite the painful landing, early reports indicated Grace initially attempted to continue before ringside medical staff stepped in to check on her condition.

After the taping, Grace posted photos backstage showing her right foot secured in a medical walking boot. She was standing alongside another WWE talent who was also dealing with a leg injury and jokingly referred to the two as “ankle sisters,” saying the other wrestler followed her around throughout the night documenting the situation.

However, fans at the arena noted that Grace was unable to leave the ring on her own and needed assistance to get to the back.

Since her recent main roster call-up, Grace has been involved in a developing rivalry with WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill.

We wish Jordynne Grace a speedy recovery.

She followed me around the entire night to document us being “ankle sisters”



Also do not look at my feet pic.twitter.com/x4r9IB8Pvx , Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) March 7, 2026