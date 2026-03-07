Konnan Reportedly Undergoes Leg Amputation Following Major Health Complications

Carlos Santiago Espada, better known to wrestling fans as Konnan, has reportedly undergone surgery that resulted in the amputation of one of his legs following serious medical complications. The 62 year old wrestling veteran is currently hospitalized in San Diego, California and is said to be in delicate condition.

Initial reports about the situation surfaced through the creator El Potro de Acero en el Ring, who claimed that ongoing health issues forced doctors to amputate one of Konnan’s lower limbs. The report was later backed up by El Planchitas, a contributor to the Mexican sports outlet RÉCORD, who also confirmed that the surgery had taken place.

As speculation and conflicting claims spread across social media, several Mexican news outlets stepped in to clarify the situation. Both MVS Noticias and El Heraldo de México reported that Konnan is alive but remains in a fragile physical state while continuing to receive medical care. There are also concerns that the same health problems affecting his amputated leg could potentially impact his other leg.

The latest setback comes after many years of significant health challenges for the wrestling star, with many issues linked to the physical toll of his career. Konnan underwent a kidney transplant in 2007 after suffering organ failure. By 2022, he revealed he had been placed back on the transplant waiting list, noting that kidneys from living donors typically function for around 12 to 15 years.

In February 2021 he was hospitalized after contracting COVID 19. The virus caused complications that impacted his kidneys and led to heart failure, with doctors at the time warning there was a 60 percent chance of total cardiac arrest. Beyond those internal health concerns, Konnan has also undergone major orthopedic procedures, including a hip replacement in 2007.

Konnan’s influence on professional wrestling spans both Mexico and the United States, where he played major roles as both a performer and promoter of talent. He became one of the most recognizable stars in Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide during the 1990s, competing in major events including Triplemanía. He also holds the distinction of being the inaugural CMLL World Heavyweight Champion.

In the United States he gained national attention as a member of the New World Order, particularly within the nWo Wolfpac faction. He later helped lead the Filthy Animals stable alongside stars such as Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero.

During his time in TNA he was part of 3 Live Kru and later managed the influential Latin American Xchange faction.

Konnan has also played a key role behind the scenes by helping introduce several Mexican stars to the American wrestling audience, including Rey Mysterio, Juventud Guerrera and Psicosis. In recent years he has worked in a senior creative role for AAA, though his involvement slowed in early 2026 as his health challenges intensified.