WWE Developmental Program Set For Another Round Of Signings

WWE is expected to expand its WWE ID initiative with more signings in the near future.

According to a new report, additional talent is set to join the developmental program following the recent confirmation that Jariel Rivera had officially been added to the roster. Rivera’s signing was announced last weekend and represents another step in WWE’s effort to grow the initiative. Reports indicate that multiple women have already been signed through the program as well, although their names and the exact number of recruits have not yet been publicly revealed.

The WWE ID program was first launched in October 2024 as part of a broader strategy to identify and develop independent wrestling talent while still allowing them to compete outside the company. Wrestlers in the program remain active on the independent scene but receive support from WWE through training opportunities, resources, and developmental guidance.

Several well-known training schools are involved in the system. Among them are Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and The Nightmare Factory, which is operated by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. These partnerships allow WWE to keep a close eye on emerging prospects while providing a pathway toward future contracts.

There has already been movement within the women’s side of the program. Laynie Luck currently holds the WWE ID Women’s Championship after winning the vacant title in November. That victory also secured her an official WWE ID deal. The championship was previously held by Kylie Rae, who relinquished the belt in September after revealing she was pregnant.

Talent signed through the WWE ID initiative have already begun appearing across different platforms, including WWE EVOLVE events. The concept allows WWE to track developing stars as they continue building their reputations across the independent wrestling landscape. As the program continues to grow, it is increasingly viewed as a key scouting pipeline for future NXT standouts and eventual main roster performers.