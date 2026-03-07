×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Developmental Program Set For Another Round Of Signings

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2026
WWE Developmental Program Set For Another Round Of Signings

WWE is expected to expand its WWE ID initiative with more signings in the near future.

According to a new report, additional talent is set to join the developmental program following the recent confirmation that Jariel Rivera had officially been added to the roster. Rivera’s signing was announced last weekend and represents another step in WWE’s effort to grow the initiative. Reports indicate that multiple women have already been signed through the program as well, although their names and the exact number of recruits have not yet been publicly revealed.

The WWE ID program was first launched in October 2024 as part of a broader strategy to identify and develop independent wrestling talent while still allowing them to compete outside the company. Wrestlers in the program remain active on the independent scene but receive support from WWE through training opportunities, resources, and developmental guidance.

Several well-known training schools are involved in the system. Among them are Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling and The Nightmare Factory, which is operated by Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall. These partnerships allow WWE to keep a close eye on emerging prospects while providing a pathway toward future contracts.

There has already been movement within the women’s side of the program. Laynie Luck currently holds the WWE ID Women’s Championship after winning the vacant title in November. That victory also secured her an official WWE ID deal. The championship was previously held by Kylie Rae, who relinquished the belt in September after revealing she was pregnant.

Talent signed through the WWE ID initiative have already begun appearing across different platforms, including WWE EVOLVE events. The concept allows WWE to track developing stars as they continue building their reputations across the independent wrestling landscape. As the program continues to grow, it is increasingly viewed as a key scouting pipeline for future NXT standouts and eventual main roster performers.

Fightful Select

⚡ Related Article Tags

#wwe #wwe id

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Tucson, Arizona

Mar. 7th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT: Vengeance Day

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 7th 2026

#vengeance day

WWE Monday Night RAW

Seattle, Washington

Mar. 9th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy