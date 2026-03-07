×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Reveals Full Lineup For Final AAA On Fox Before Rey De Reyes

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2026
WWE Reveals Full Lineup For Final AAA On Fox Before Rey De Reyes

WWE has confirmed the full card for tonight’s episode of AAA on Fox, which serves as the final stop before next weekend’s Rey de Reyes event in Puebla, Mexico.

The broadcast will feature the last qualifying match for the Rey de Reyes tournament. Mr. Iguana, Santos Escobar, Psycho Clown, and Abismo Negro will compete in a four way match, with the winner advancing to the tournament final at the upcoming event.

Another bout scheduled for the show will see La Parka face “The Original” El Grande Americano in singles action. Both competitors have already secured their place in the Rey de Reyes tournament, making the match a potential preview of what could happen when the stakes are even higher.

Also set for the episode is a singles match featuring El Hijo del Vikingo, who continues to prepare for a major championship opportunity. Vikingo will take on Dinámico as he builds momentum ahead of his challenge against Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship at Rey de Reyes.

Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AAA on Fox broadcast, along with the currently confirmed matches for the Rey de Reyes event on March 14.

AAA on Fox
March 7, 2026

Dinámico vs El Hijo del Vikingo

Rey de Reyes Tournament Qualifying Match
Mr. Iguana vs Santos Escobar vs Psycho Clown vs Abismo Negro

La Parka vs “The Original” El Grande Americano

AAA Rey de Reyes
March 14, 2026 – Puebla, Mexico

AAA Mega Championship
Dominik Mysterio vs El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

AAA World Tag Team Championships
Pagano and Psycho Clown vs War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c)

Rey de Reyes Tournament Final
La Parka vs “The Original” El Grande Americano vs El Grande Americano

AAA Latin American Championship
El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs Santos Escobar (c)

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Tucson, Arizona

Mar. 7th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT: Vengeance Day

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 7th 2026

#vengeance day

WWE Monday Night RAW

Seattle, Washington

Mar. 9th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy