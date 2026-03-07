WWE Reveals Full Lineup For Final AAA On Fox Before Rey De Reyes

WWE has confirmed the full card for tonight’s episode of AAA on Fox, which serves as the final stop before next weekend’s Rey de Reyes event in Puebla, Mexico.

The broadcast will feature the last qualifying match for the Rey de Reyes tournament. Mr. Iguana, Santos Escobar, Psycho Clown, and Abismo Negro will compete in a four way match, with the winner advancing to the tournament final at the upcoming event.

Another bout scheduled for the show will see La Parka face “The Original” El Grande Americano in singles action. Both competitors have already secured their place in the Rey de Reyes tournament, making the match a potential preview of what could happen when the stakes are even higher.

Also set for the episode is a singles match featuring El Hijo del Vikingo, who continues to prepare for a major championship opportunity. Vikingo will take on Dinámico as he builds momentum ahead of his challenge against Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship at Rey de Reyes.

Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AAA on Fox broadcast, along with the currently confirmed matches for the Rey de Reyes event on March 14.

AAA on Fox

March 7, 2026

Dinámico vs El Hijo del Vikingo

Rey de Reyes Tournament Qualifying Match

Mr. Iguana vs Santos Escobar vs Psycho Clown vs Abismo Negro

La Parka vs “The Original” El Grande Americano

AAA Rey de Reyes

March 14, 2026 – Puebla, Mexico

AAA Mega Championship

Dominik Mysterio vs El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

AAA World Tag Team Championships

Pagano and Psycho Clown vs War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c)

Rey de Reyes Tournament Final

La Parka vs “The Original” El Grande Americano vs El Grande Americano

AAA Latin American Championship

El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs Santos Escobar (c)