WWE Reveals Full Lineup For Final AAA On Fox Before Rey De Reyes

WWE has confirmed the full card for tonight’s episode of AAA on Fox, which serves as the final stop before next weekend’s Rey de Reyes event in Puebla, Mexico.
The broadcast will feature the last qualifying match for the Rey de Reyes tournament. Mr. Iguana, Santos Escobar, Psycho Clown, and Abismo Negro will compete in a four way match, with the winner advancing to the tournament final at the upcoming event.
Another bout scheduled for the show will see La Parka face “The Original” El Grande Americano in singles action. Both competitors have already secured their place in the Rey de Reyes tournament, making the match a potential preview of what could happen when the stakes are even higher.
Also set for the episode is a singles match featuring El Hijo del Vikingo, who continues to prepare for a major championship opportunity. Vikingo will take on Dinámico as he builds momentum ahead of his challenge against Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship at Rey de Reyes.
Below is the announced lineup for tonight’s AAA on Fox broadcast, along with the currently confirmed matches for the Rey de Reyes event on March 14.
AAA on Fox
March 7, 2026
Dinámico vs El Hijo del Vikingo
Rey de Reyes Tournament Qualifying Match
Mr. Iguana vs Santos Escobar vs Psycho Clown vs Abismo Negro
La Parka vs “The Original” El Grande Americano
AAA Rey de Reyes
March 14, 2026 – Puebla, Mexico
AAA Mega Championship
Dominik Mysterio vs El Hijo del Vikingo (c)
AAA World Tag Team Championships
Pagano and Psycho Clown vs War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c)
Rey de Reyes Tournament Final
La Parka vs “The Original” El Grande Americano vs El Grande Americano
AAA Latin American Championship
El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs Santos Escobar (c)
The Rey De Reyes Qualifier #4 is upon us! 🔥@MrIguana vs @EscobarWWE vs @Psychooriginal vs Abismo Negro Jr., WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2026
Lucha Libre AAA streams tonight at 9 ET/7 PT on FOX in Latin America and YouTube + Facebook everywhere else immediately following Vengeance Day. pic.twitter.com/IkSvcvcSHK
