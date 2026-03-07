×
AEW Dynamite Viewership Rises To 650,000 With Strong Demo Increase

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2026
AEW Dynamite Viewership Rises To 650,000 With Strong Demo Increase

AEW Dynamite saw an increase in both total viewership and its key demographic rating for this week’s broadcast on TBS.

The March 5 episode brought in an average of 650,000 viewers, marking a 2.7 percent rise compared to the previous week. The figure represents the fourth-largest audience for Dynamite since September 17, 2025, continuing a recent stretch of stable performance for the weekly program.

In the crucial 18 to 49 demographic, Dynamite delivered a 0.12 rating. That number was up 20 percent from the prior week and tied for the second-highest result the show has achieved in the category since November 12, 2025.

The episode itself featured a number of notable attractions, including three championship bouts and the Dynamite debut of The IInspiration, which likely helped contribute to the improved numbers.

When comparing the show to the same week in 2025, Dynamite’s total audience increased by 8.3 percent. However, the 18 to 49 demographic rating declined by 7.7 percent year over year. Despite that dip, the decrease in the key demo was the smallest Dynamite has recorded in a year-over-year comparison since August 2025.

