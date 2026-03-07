TNA Films Additional Impact And Xplosion Matches Following Live Impact In College Park

TNA Wrestling held a television taping following Thursday night’s live episode of Impact at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia, located just outside Atlanta. After the broadcast concluded, additional matches were recorded for both Impact and the promotion’s Xplosion series.
The company returned to the Gateway Center Arena again on Friday evening for another round of tapings, though spoilers from that session have not yet surfaced.
Below are the results from Thursday’s post show tapings.
Taped for Xplosion
• Mila Moore defeated Myla Grace
• Jason Hotch defeated Ricky Sosa
Taped for Impact
• Mr. Elegance defeated Mike Jackson
After the match concluded, The Elegance Brand rushed the ring and launched a post match assault on Jackson. ODB quickly intervened, running down to the ring and stopping the attack before striking Mr. Elegance with a steel chair.
• Mustafa Ali defeated BDE
Following the bout, Order 4 targeted the YouTube personality and continued the attack until Trey Miguel sprinted to the ring to even the odds. Despite Miguel’s arrival, Order 4 still maintained the numbers advantage over the babyfaces.
• Jeff Hardy defeated Brian Myers
Once the match ended, The System stormed the ring and went after The Hardys. The situation escalated until The Righteous appeared and chased off the attackers, which then led directly into another match involving Moose and Bear Bronson.
• Moose defeated Bear Bronson
During the contest, members of The System attempted to interfere. However, their efforts were stopped by several members of the Atlanta Falcons who were seated at ringside. After the match, the football players joined Moose in the ring to celebrate the victory.
Ricky Sosa is legit #bangbang #sosasosa #tna pic.twitter.com/91tANVHAW6, billy bob Armstrong (@Culaaupnext) March 7, 2026
