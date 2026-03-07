Mercedes Mone Loses CMLL World Women’s Championship In Arena Mexico Main Event

Mercedes Mone’s collection of championships has taken a hit following a major title change in Mexico.

On Friday night at Arena Mexico, Mone lost the CMLL World Women’s Championship to Persephone in the main event of CMLL’s La Noche de la Amazonas, an all women’s event that spotlights the promotion’s top female talent. The match lasted 18 minutes and 40 seconds and served as the headline bout of the evening.

Mone made a dramatic entrance by donning a lucha mask and taunting the crowd before the match officially got underway. The crowd remained hostile toward the AEW star throughout the contest, and at one point when the action spilled to ringside, fans in the front row splashed beer on her. Some reports suggested the individuals involved may have been connected to Persephone.

Despite Mone’s efforts to control the pace early, Persephone eventually seized momentum in the later stages of the bout. The challenger delivered a springboard frog splash inside the ring and secured a clean pinfall victory to capture the championship.

Following the win, several members of the CMLL locker room rushed out to celebrate the title change with Persephone. While many joined the celebration, not every interaction appeared friendly as the newly crowned champion stood tall in the ring.

The loss ends Mone’s run with the championship after she originally captured the title from Zeuxis at Grand Slam Mexico in June of last year. During her reign she successfully defended the belt three times, including a previous victory over Persephone in October.

Persephone, who began her career in 2016, has become one of the standout performers in CMLL’s women’s division. In 2024 she won the Campeonato de Amazonas tournament, defeating Zeuxis in the finals to cement herself as one of the promotion’s top luchadoras. She earned this title opportunity earlier this year after defeating Olympia in a number one contender’s match in February.

While Mone came up short on the show, other AEW affiliated talent experienced better results during the event. Megan Bayne stepped in as a replacement for the injured Penelope Ford and defeated Olympia, while Mina Shirakawa scored a victory over Zeuxis.

With the defeat, Mone’s total championship count drops to eight belts across multiple promotions.