Cody Rhodes Wins WWE Title On SmackDown, WrestleMania 42 Match With Randy Orton Set

Cody Rhodes has reclaimed the WWE Championship and in doing so secured the main event direction heading into WrestleMania 42.

Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre in the main event of Friday’s episode of SmackDown, capturing the title and becoming a three time WWE Champion in a chaotic contest filled with interference and referee drama.

The closing moments of the bout saw the original referee taken out after an accidental collision. Rhodes attempted to keep the match alive by bringing a second referee to the ring, which led to a dramatic nearfall. McIntyre later managed to kick out of one of Rhodes’ attempts to put him away, but the situation spiraled further when the reigning champion struck the second official with a headbutt.

With the referee down again, McIntyre exited the ring and returned armed with a steel chair, seemingly ready to end the match in controversial fashion. Before he could use the weapon, Jacob Fatu suddenly appeared at ringside and ripped the chair out of McIntyre’s hands. The unexpected interruption created just enough of a distraction for Rhodes to regain control.

Rhodes capitalized on the moment by landing a super cutter before following up with Cross Rhodes. With the referee finally able to make the count, Rhodes scored the three count and captured the championship.

The victory immediately set the stage for WrestleMania 42, where Rhodes will now defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton. WWE confirmed earlier in the evening that the two rivals will make the match official during a contract signing segment scheduled for next week’s episode of SmackDown.

Orton later reacted to the result on social media, sharing a video of himself watching Rhodes win the title, further building anticipation for their upcoming clash.

The title match between Rhodes and McIntyre was arranged following events that unfolded after Elimination Chamber weekend. McIntyre had interfered in Rhodes’ path to victory during the Chamber match, prompting SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to step in. Aldis announced the championship bout during the post show panel, leading to a heated confrontation between himself and McIntyre.

Rhodes’ victory also brings a measure of redemption after the rivalry’s earlier chapter. McIntyre had previously captured the championship from Rhodes during the January 9 episode of SmackDown in a brutal Three Stages of Hell match. That contest ended in controversy when Jacob Fatu returned and began fighting McIntyre inside a steel cage. As Rhodes attempted to intervene, Fatu attacked him as well, allowing McIntyre to escape the cage and claim the title.

Now the championship picture has shifted once again, and the road to WrestleMania 42 will see Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton collide with the WWE Championship on the line.