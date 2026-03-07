×
Jelly Roll Confirmed For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown In Phoenix

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 07, 2026
Next week’s episode of SmackDown is beginning to take shape, with several notable segments already confirmed for the broadcast.

During Friday night’s show, Jelly Roll made a special appearance via video message. The chart topping artist congratulated his former tag team partner Randy Orton after Orton secured a major victory inside the Elimination Chamber. Jelly Roll also took a moment to acknowledge Cody Rhodes, offering his support ahead of Rhodes’ WWE Championship opportunity later in the evening.

It was later revealed during the broadcast that Jelly Roll will be in Phoenix in person for next week’s episode of SmackDown. The musician has previously crossed over into WWE action, having competed in his first match at last year’s SummerSlam where he teamed with Orton. The duo ultimately fell short against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul. In his message on Friday, Jelly Roll also made it clear that he still holds some lingering dislike toward McIntyre following that encounter.

Another match confirmed for next week will see Jade Cargill finally go one on one with Michin. The bout was originally scheduled to take place last year but was called off after Michin suffered an injury. She has since returned to action, setting the stage for the long awaited clash.

In addition to the match and Jelly Roll’s appearance, a contract signing will take place to make the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 42 official. Randy Orton is already confirmed for the title bout and will be present for the segment alongside the winner of Friday night’s main event between Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes.

Confirmed for WWE SmackDown on March 13:

• WWE Championship match contract signing for WrestleMania 42

• Jelly Roll appearance

• Jade Cargill vs. Michin

