WWE Smackdown Results - March 6th, 2026

The show begins with clips from the Elimination Chamber PLE from last week.

Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest, and Jade Cargill are all shown hanging out before the show.

Randy Orton opens SmackDown and he makes his way out to the ring, jamming to his theme music and high-fiving little kids. Orton welcomes Portland to Friday Night SmackDown and when he got to the arena the WrestleMania sign was already up and he keeps looking at it and thinks of the WrestleMania's he's been participated in and he's only mainevented twice out of twenty WrestleManias. Orton says that showed him that there is never a guarantee you'll be on the WrestleMania card, let alone, main eventing it... but here we are. Orton says he can officially say that Randy Orton is main eventing WrestleMania again. Orton says he's never been the type of man to stand in the ring and say he's the best, but instead he lets his peers do the talking. He talks about The Undertaker, Ric Flair, JBL and Harley Race saying he's the prototype for a WWE Wrestler. Orton says and even after all this time, he's still seen as being at the top of his game and this is why he has this opportunity. Orton talks about how he earned the main event and while he doesn't know who is opponent is, and even though we will find out tonight - it doesn't matter because he'll go to Vegas with a chip on his shoulder and he's leaving as the champion. Orton says he'll accomplish this by using the three most dangerous letters in WWE... R-K- and Trick Williams' music hits and he comes out to the ring. Williams stands in the entryway and asks for his music to be cut and says he's finally arrived. Williams says he's got voices in his head too and they're telling him that he has a bone to pick with Orton. Williams says he should be getting the title shot and not Orton. But he has another problem with Orton and it's because Orton said he's not 6'5". Williams gets in the ring and tells Orton he's here to stand face to face with Orton and Orton RKOs Williams.

We see Carmelo Hayes talking to Nick Aldis backstage. Aldis says he's proud of Hayes for being a fighting champion. Aldis tells Hayes competitors have requested the open challenge and he has a great opponent for Hayes.

Match 1 - WWE United States Championship Open Challenge: Carmelo Hayes(c) -vs- Hijo Del Dr. Wagner Jr.

We get the bell, Wagner dropkicks Hayes and then cannonballs into Hayes in the corner. Hayes rolls out to the apron and gets kicked off and lands outside the ring. Wagner hits a Senton on Hayes outside the ring. Back in the ring, Wagner covers Hayes for a one count. Hayes is slammed down and then hits a missile dropkick and covers Hayes for a near fall. Hayes dropkicks Wagner and Hayes goes for a suplex and can't so he rolls up Wagner for a near fall. Wagner slams down Hayes and Hayes kicks Wagner on the ropes. Wagner hangs on to the ropes for some reason allowing Hayes to hit a springboard leg drop and we cut to a break.

Back to the Open Challenge, Hayes covers Wagner for a near fall and chops Wagner down to the mat. Hayes chops Wagner again and Wagner chops Hayes back and knocks him to the mat. Wagner kicks Hayes and then hammers his shoulder into Hayes. Wagner chops Hayes and then both men are up on the top rope. Hayes knocks Wagner down and Wagner gets back up on the top rope and superplexes Hayes to the mat. Hayes is covered and he kicks out at two. Hayes and Wagner trade punches in the middle of the ring, Wagner headbutts Hayes and Hayes kicks Wagner. Both men kick each other and Wagner tries to get a pin but Hayes kicks out. Hayes hits a springboard clothesline and chops Wagner several times. Hayes hits a Dirty Diana and then covers Wagner for a near fall. Hayes goes for 1st48 and Wagner counters and powerbombs Hayes and covers him for a near fall. Wagner takes off his elbow pad and Wagner gets kicked but then forearms Hayes. Hayes counters out of the Wagner Driver and hits a 1st48 and covers Wagner who kicks out at two. Hayes climbs the ropes and Wagner gets out of the way and then hits a step up knee on Hayes. Wagner hits a spinning powerbomb and covers Hayes who kicks out at two. Wagner climbs the ropes and misses a moonsault. Hayes climbs up and hits Nothing but Net and gets the win.

Winner and STILL WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes

After the match, Hayes and Wagner celebrate together because they're homies, I guess.

Cathy Kelley is backstage with Ilja Dragunov. Kelley asks him why he declined the Open Challenge. Dragunov says he was always losing and he didn't want to be like everyone else who keeps trying. Kelley asks how he became a warrior and Dragunov thanks his mom and says he wants to be a warrior like his mother. The Miz comes by and makes fun on Dragunov for waiting to be a warrior. Kit Wilson comes up to Dragunov and says he's toxic. Dragunov says they'll settle this in the ring and The Miz tells Wilson that this is his opportunity to show the world who Kit Wilson is and The Miz leaves.

We return from a commercial break, Nick Aldis talks to Damian Priest backstage. R-Truth comes by and asks Aldis if he talked to Priest. Truth tells Priest they're in turmoil. Aldis tells Priest he and Truth are in the tag team turmoil match. Priest is in and he and Truth leave. Drew McIntyre approaches Aldis and tells Aldis that Cody Rhodes hasn't earned a rematch. Aldis tells McIntyre that he went back on his word and meddled in Rhodes' business so Aldis went back on his word. Aldis tells McIntyre he's either defending his title tonight or he's forfeiting. McIntyre says he's beaten Rhodes before and he'll do it again.

Back in the ring, Mark Nash introduces the new Women's Tag Team Champions, The Irresistible Forces. Nia Jax and Lash Legend come out for their celebration. Jax gets on the mic and tells Portland to soak it all in and to get a real good look at two 6'0" stallions. Jax says they're generous champions and any and all challengers are welcome. Legend says no one is brave enough to take the tag titles from them. Legend says this is the only warning the other tag teams get. With that being said, it's only fitting for Jax and Legend to have a toast and cheers their dominant tag team. Legend and Jax sip some bubbly and pyro goes off in their honour. Charlotte Flair's music hits, and Flair comes out with Alexa Bliss. Bliss tells Jax that she's found a new coattail to ride. Bliss says Jax and Legend cost them their titles and Flair says since they're looking for challengers, she and Bliss are up next. Giulia's music hits and Giulia and Kiana James make their way out. James asks if the women in the ring have amnesia because James beat Flair and Jax a couple weeks ago and talks about pinning Bliss in the Elimination Chamber. James says she and Giulia are headed to WrestleMania to take the tag titles. Giulia says a bunch of stuff in Japanese and then says they'll walk out of Vegas as the tag champs. James tells Bliss and Flair to step to the side and Flair and Bliss get into James' and Giulia's faces. Nick Aldis comes out and says there should be a tag match to determine who is next in line to face Legend and Jax.

Match 2: Kiana James & Giulia -vs- Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

We come back from a commercial break and the match is underway. Bliss slams down Giulia and tags in Flair. Giulia is double teamed and James is tagged in. Flair takes James down and kicks James and Giulia. Flair somersaults onto Giulia and James from the apron to the arena floor. James sends Flair into the ringpost and then back in the ring. Flair is covered and she kicks out at two. James kicks Flair to the mat and elbows Flair to the mat. Another cover and Flair kicks out at two. Giulia is tagged in and Giulia slams down Flair with a snapmare and kicks Flair in the back. Giulia covers Flair, Flair kicks out and James is tagged back in. James drives shoulders into Flair in the corner. James goes for a standing Moonsault and Flair gets her knees up. James and Flair kick each other down to the mat. Giulia is tagged in and so is Bliss. Bliss hits some shoulder checks and dropkick. Bliss kicks Giulia some more and hits a senton on Giulia and covers her for a near fall. Giulia slaps Bliss a couple times and goes for a rollup but Bliss counters and kicks Giulia out of the ring. Bliss jumps onto James and James slams Bliss onto the apron and we cut to a break.

Back to the Smacky Smacks, James knees Bliss to the mat and then tags in Giulia. Giulia stretches Bliss on the ropes and then kicks her in the ass and covers Bliss for a two count. Giulia drags Bliss to the middle of the ring and slaps her in a stretch submission and then kicks Bliss' head into the mat. James is tagged back in and Bliss dodges a double team and throws James out of the ring and kicks down Giulia and goes for a tag. Bliss tags out and Flair comes off the top rope and hits a cross body on Giulia and James. Flair chops both women and kicks Giulia out of the ring. Flair hits her walkover clothesline on James. Giulia goes to Flair and Flair catches her and hits a Fallaway Slam. Flair climbs the ropes and moonsaults onto James and Giulia. Flair covers James and James kicks out at two. Giulia is tagged in and she kicks Flair. Giulia slams down Flair and covers her for a near fall. Giulia has a tantrum and gets on her feet. Flair slams down Giulia with a German Suplex and Bliss hits a DDT on James. Flair hits Natural Selection on Giulia and gets the pin.

Winners: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

Cody Rhodes sits backstage in thought. Cathy Kelley approaches him and asks Rhodes about his match tonight. Rhodes says he's had lots of obstacles and the only remaining obstacle is Drew McIntyre. He says he wants to point to the sign and will be a champion by the end of the night. Kelley leaves and Sami Zayn comes up to Rhodes and says it's crazy Rhodes has a title match tonight. Rhodes asks what's crazy about this, and Zayn says he has let go how Rhodes beat Zayn to get to the Elimination Chamber. Zayn says it's crazy that he lost Elimination Chamber and Rhodes still gets a title shot and Zayn never got a second chance. Rhodes blows up on Zayn and says he's self serving. Zayn is offended that Rhodes thinks he's trying to snake his way into a title shot. Zayn says he came to wish Rhodes good luck and now they're arguing. Zayn tells Rhodes to go be the champ again, and Rhodes says ok and leaves. Zayn crashes out backstage after Rhodes leaves.

Match 3 - WWE No. 1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) -vs- Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) -vs- Los Garza (Angel & Berto) -vs- The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) -vs- Damian Priest & R-Truth

Frazer and Shelley start off. Shelley and Frazer trade armbars and Frazer flips out of the hold and Shelley chops Frazer. Frazer and Shelley trade kicks and Shelley ends up out of the ring. Frazer goes for a suicide dive but is taken out by Sabin. Axiom and Sabin are tagged in and Sabin tries for a roll up and Axiom kicks out. Axiom slams down Sabin. Frazer is tagged in and Shelley is as well. Frazer takes Shelley down with a kick and Shelley gets double teamed by Fraxiom. Sabin gets double teamed too and MCMG are knocked out of the ring. Axiom and Frazer fly out to the floor and take out Shelley and Sabin a couple times and we cut to a commercial.

We are back and Axiom is double teamed and tags out to Frazer. Frazer kicks both Shelley and Sabin and sends them out for the ring. Frazer hits a forward flip onto Sabin and Shelley and Shelley is tagged in and Frazer is double teamed and gets a Facial from MCMG. Frazer rolls up Sabin the ring and Sabin kicks out. Axiom is tagged in and Sabin is double teamed and Axiom pins Sabin.

Motor City Machine Guns are Eliminated

Angel and Berto come down next and take out Fraxiom. Berto slams down Frazer and tries for a pin but Frazer kicks out. Angel is tagged in and Frazer is double teamed and covered again and Axiom breaks the pin. Angel kicks Frazer in the ring and covers him for a near fall. Angel climbs the ropes and Frazer runs up and superplexes Angel. Axiom is tagged in and kicks Angel and covers him and Berto breaks the pin. Frazer sends Berto out of the ring and Angel kicks Axiom in the ring. Axiom kicks Angel on the top rope. Berto pushes Frazer off the top rope and Angel slams Axiom down from the top rope. Berto is tagged in and Axiom is taken down with MTY.

Fraxiom is eliminated

Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy come out next with The Wyatt Sicks. Lumis and Gacy double team Los Garza and Lumis takes down Berto. Lumis slingshots Berto across the ring and tags in Gacy. Gacy hits an elbow and covers Berto for a near fall. Lumis is tagged in and Berto is double teamed and Lumis covers Berto and Angel breaks the pin. Berto is kicked by Lumis and then slammed down. Lumis hits a jumping leg drop and covers Berto and Berto kicks out at two. Gacy is tagged in and Berto is double teamed again and then punched out by Gacy. Gacy stomps on Berto in the corner and Lumis is tagged back in and Lumis hits an elbow and kicks Berto. Lumis chops Berto to the mat and Angel screws with ropes and Lumis is sent out of the ring. Angel is tagged in and he beats on Lumis and tags in Berto again. Berto kicks Lumis and covers him for a near fall. Berto slaps Lumis in a single leg crab and Lumis kicks out of the hold and Berto knocks Gacy off the apron and then kicks Lumis. Angel is tagged in and Lumis is double teamed. Lumis is covered and Gacy breaks the pin. Lumis superkicks Angel. Gacy and Berto are tagged in and Gacy takes out both Berto and Angel. Gacy slams down Berto and covers him for a two count. Lumis is tagged in, Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga interfere in the match and Berto rolls up Lumis.

Wyatt Sicks has been eliminated

Gacy and Lumis fight Tonga and Loa as they leave and Damian Priest and R-Truth come out. Los Garza beats on Truth and covers him for a near fall. Berto kicks Truth and covers him again. Truth is double teamed behind the ref's back and Angel is tagged in and Truth is double teamed again. Priest is knocked off the apron and Truth gets beaten up some more. Angel punches Truth and covers him for a near fall. Truth kicks down Angel and both men are laid out. Berto and Priest are tagged in and Priest beats up both Angel and Berto. Priest punches Berto and slams down Angel. Angel and Berto roll out of the ring and Priest goes out after them. Angel is launched into the announce desk and Berto jumps out onto Priest knocking him down. Back in the ring, Priest goes for South of Heaven but Berto counters and hits a springboard kick. Berto hits a Moonsault and Priest kicks out at two. Priest connects with a Broken Arrow and tags in Truth. Truth takes down Berto with some shoulder tackles and slams Berto down. Truth hits the five knuckle shuffle and then goes for the A. Berto counters but is slammed down and Truth puts Berto in and STFU and Angel breaks the hold. Priest is tagged in and Angel is kicked by Priest. Truth and Priest hit the AA and South of Heaven on Los Garza and get the win.

Winners: R-Truth & Damian Priest

Backstage, we see Drew McIntyre doing bicep curls with resistance bands.

Sami Zayn talks to Randy Orton backstage. Zayn says he's happy for Orton but wants to talk to Orton about the whole Cody Rhodes drama. Zayn asks Orton how he is ok dropping Rhodes even though they're friends. Orton says that sometimes you have to be selfish. Zayn asks if that makes someone a bad person and Orton says it has made him a fourteen time champion. Zayn tells Orton he's rooting for him. Orton says he believes in Zayn and Zayn just needs to believe in himself and tells Zayn to listen to his voices and leaves. Aleister Black and Zelina approach Zayn and tell Zayn that Orton can't help himself.

At ringside, Rhea Ripley makes her way out to the ring. Ripley gets a mic and tells Portland that she said she'd be here and here she is. Ripley calls out Jade Cargill and says Cargill has lots to say, so to come say it to Ripley's face. Cargill comes out and Ripley stares her down. Cargill circles Ripley and then extends her hand to shake Ripley's. Ripley shakes Cargill's hand and Cargill says she shook Ripley's hand because she respects Ripley and all her accomplishments. Cargill says she respects Ripley's work ethic but she's not impressed by anything Ripley has done. Cargill says her arms are bigger, her legs are more powerful and she's more powerful and worthy to be the women's champion. Cargill says she will beat the hell out of Ripley at WrestleMania because she's that bitch and she drops her mic. Ripley puts her hand out and Cargill shakes Ripley's hand. Ripley then tells Cargill she respects the honesty and while she doesn't impress Cargill aesthetically, Cargill impresses Ripley aesthetically. Ripley says Cargill's shoulders may be bigger, maybe Cargill's arms and legs are too but if Cargill hits Ripley with her best shot, does Cargill really think Ripley will go down and stay down? She tells Cargill she won't but if she hits Cargill with her best shot there is no way Cargill is getting back up. Ripley says the difference between the two is that Cargill is built for show and Ripley is built for fighting. Ripley says she works out so her body can survive and thrive in this business rather than Cargill who works out for show. Ripley says she's coming to fight and she will take Cargill's title and there isn't anything Cargill can do about it because she's that bitch and Ripley drops her mic and leaves the ring.

Alex Shelley is with Candice LeRae and a depressed Johnny Gargano who is laying on a crate. Chris Sabin comes by and is mad Shelley is consoling LeRae and Gargano. Sabin and Shelley leave and LeRae tells Gargano to stop moping and go back to being Johnny Wrestling. Gargano agrees and tells LeRae they have to go to the ring.

A video package for The Wyatt Sicks plays. Uncle Howdy says they'll stalk Solo Siko and his family until he gets his lantern back.

At ringside, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae stand in the ring. Gargano says it's about time everyone remembers who he is and more importantly he remembers who he is. He says he needs to be Johnny Wrestling again and that starts tonight and issues an open invitation. Oba Femi accepts the challenge and Gargano is distraught in the ring.

Match 4: Oba Femi -vs- Johnny Gargano w/Candice LeRae

The bell rings and Gargano charges at Femi but Femi catches him. Gargano breaks free and strikes Femi. Femi chops Gargano and knocks him down. Femi hits a few running uppercuts and then tosses Gargano across the ring with the "Puff, Puff, Toss". Femi hits the Fall from Grace and gets the win.

Winner: Oba Femi

Jade Cargill walks backstage. Michin and B-Fab stop her and Michin asks Cargill if she forgot about her. Cargill says she has a lot on her mind and she'll see Michin next week.

We come back from a commercial and Nick Aldis is backstage. Danhausen stops Aldis and gives him the demands he wants. Danhausen asks for a mentor and he asks to be in the Hall of Fame. Aldis finds Danhausen a mentor and he stops The Miz and tells The Miz he's found someone for The Miz mentor. The Miz isn't happy and Danhausen tells Miz he wants a television and he wants a championship. The Miz says he doesn't want to mentor him and Danhausen says if The Miz doesn't mentor him, he'll be cursed and vanishes.

After some commercial breaks and like 10 minutes of Rhodes's and McIntyre's entrance we gear up for our main event.

Match 5 - WWE Undisputed Championship Match: Drew McIntyre(c) -vs- Cody Rhodes

We get the bell and McIntyre rolls out of the ring and starts to leave. Rhodes runs out and starts fighting McIntyre as he's leaving. Rhodes brings McIntyre back to ringside and tosses him over the barricades. McIntyre is punched a few times by Rhodes and Rhodes slams a drink in McIntyre's face. Back in the ring, McIntyre starts chopping Rhodes and Rhodes fights back with a punch and hits a springboard kick making McIntyre wobble. Rhodes punches McIntyre in the corner and McIntyre swings Rhodes to the other side and then kicks Rhodes down. McIntyre hits a belly to belly suplex sending Rhodes across the ring. McIntyre with another belly to belly, this time Rhodes rolls out of the ring. McIntyre comes out of the ring and tries to send Rhodes into the steel steps but Rhodes reverses it and slams McIntyre into the steel steps. Rhodes gets back in the ring and tries for a suicide dive but dives into a punch by McIntyre. McIntyre slams Rhodes headfirst into the steel steps and sends him into the ringpost spine first. McIntyre hits a backbreaker on Rhodes on the ring apron. Back in the ring, Rhodes punches McIntyre and McIntyre runs at him with a back elbow and covers Rhodes for a two count. McIntyre stomps on Rhodes and then hits a suplex and covers Rhodes again, and Rhodes kicks out. McIntyre slaps Rhodes in an arm bar and Rhodes fights out of the hold. Rhodes connects with punches to McIntyre and McIntyre chops Rhodes back. Rhodes reverses a back drop and punches McIntyre. Rhodes hits a forearm and Rhodes takes down McIntyre with a snap powerslam. Rhodes hits the Cody Cutter and sets up for Cross Rhodes but McIntyre sneaks out of the hold and heads outside the ring. Rhodes meets McIntyre outside the ring and McIntyre slams Rhodes' shoulder into the ring post. Back in the ring, McIntyre stomps Rhodes and torques Rhodes' shoulder in the bottom rope. McIntyre DDTs Rhodes and covers Rhodes for a near fall. McIntyre gets Rhodes in a modified Kimura Lock. Rhodes punches McIntyre but McIntyre slams Rhodes' arm into his knee and hyperextends Rhodes' arm. Rhodes is kicked in the arm and he falls to the mat holding his arm. McIntyre points to the WrestleMania sign and climbs the ropes. Rhodes meets McIntyre on the top rope and the two punch each other on the top rope. Rhodes hits a superplex and both he and McIntyre crash down to the mat. McIntyre and Rhodes trade punches and Rhodes gets McIntyre in a Figure Four Leg Lock. McIntyre grabs the ropes but the hold isn't broken and McIntyre strikes Rhodes' arm and Rhodes breaks the hold. McIntyre rolls out of the ring and Rhodes comes over the ropes and slams into McIntyre knocking him down. Rhodes clears off the announce desk and puts McIntyre on the announce desk. Rhodes climbs on too and goes for Cross Rhodes but McIntyre counters out and the desk collapses on its own. Rhodes gets a table out from under the table and McIntyre punches Rhodes from behind. McIntyre sets the table up and then gauges' Rhodes eyes and then powerbombs Rhodes through a table outside the ring. McIntyre sends Rhodes back in the ring and sets up for Cross Rhodes and slams down Rhodes with his own finisher. McIntyre covers Rhodes and Rhodes kicks out at two. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore but runs into a superkick. Rhodes hits McIntyre with a Claymore and covers McIntyre for a near fall. Rhodes climbs the ropes and McIntyre gets out of the way and Rhodes jumps over McIntyre. McIntyre and Rhodes almost take out the ref a couple times and Rhodes goes for the Disaster Kick and takes out the ref. Rhodes kicks McIntyre and punches him several and Rhodes runs into the corner attempting to hit McIntyre. Rhodes counters into Cross Rhodes but the ref is wiped out so Rhodes can't get the pin. Rhodes calls for another ref and as he turns back around, McIntyre hits Rhodes for a Claymore and the new ref counts for the pin and Rhodes kicks out. McIntyre sends Rhodes into the ringpost, shoulder first, a couple times and then tries to intimidate the ref. McIntyre hits the ref with a Glasgow Kiss and then gets a chair from outside. McIntyre goes to strike Rhodes and Jacob Fatu stops him. Rhodes rolls up McIntyre and McIntyre kicks out. McIntyre hits Rhodes with The Future Shock and then goes for a Claymore and misses. Rhodes hits a top rope springboard Cody Cutter and then hits Cross Rhodes and gets the win.

Winner and NEW Undisputed WWE Champion: Cody Rhodes

After the match, McIntyre lays in the middle of the ring, and Rhodes celebrates with his new championship belt, points at the WrestleMania sign with pyro going off behind him and we get the end credits.