Dustin Rhodes Nears AEW In Ring Return After Double Knee Replacement Surgery

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 06, 2026
Dustin Rhodes is preparing to step back into the ring after undergoing double knee replacement surgery. The veteran performer has been targeting a return around March after having the procedure in the summer of 2025, and that schedule still appears to be on course.

Speaking with Fox News Digital while attending the Crufts dog show in the United Kingdom on Thursday, Rhodes offered an encouraging update on his recovery. The AEW star was at the event with his mastiff, Beast, which even picked up an award during the show. While the day involved a lot of walking around the massive venue, Rhodes said his recovery is progressing well.

“I just had double knee replacements. So, they’re brand-new knees. They’re feeling pretty good. It’s a little tired today from all the walking – this is such a huge venue,” Rhodes explained.

Even with some fatigue from the long day, Rhodes made it clear that his in ring return is not far away.

“But probably two weeks, three weeks I’ll be back – TBS, TNT, HBO Max.”

Rhodes remains signed to a long term deal with AEW that extends beyond his time as an active competitor. The agreement is expected to keep him with the company even after he eventually steps away from wrestling, transitioning into a behind the scenes role as a producer.

The veteran spoke highly of the direction AEW has taken under Tony Khan and Shad Khan, noting that the company focuses heavily on delivering strong wrestling matches while still blending in elements of entertainment.

“I think it’s the fact that we’re just not all entertainment,” Rhodes said. “We are about wrestling, about putting on the best matches that we possibly can. It’s the alternative to WWE. I was with WWE for 24 years, and I’ve been with AEW for seven now, going on eight. I’m gonna finish here and retire in the next couple of years.”

Rhodes emphasized that although AEW includes storytelling and entertainment elements, the foundation of the promotion continues to revolve around the in ring product.

Despite his family ties to WWE through his brother Cody Rhodes, Dustin has indicated that he has no plans to return to the company. He recently addressed the possibility on social media, explaining that he feels the Goldust character has already reached its natural conclusion.

Before his knee issues sidelined him, Rhodes had enjoyed success across both AEW and Ring of Honor, capturing multiple championships during his recent run. His accolades include the AEW TNT Championship as well as the ROH Tag Team Championship and ROH Six Man Tag Team Titles.

As he nears his comeback, Rhodes appears ready to begin what he has described as the final chapter of his in ring career.

