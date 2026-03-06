×
Samoa Joe Shares Update On AEW Return After Injury Absence

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 06, 2026
Samoa Joe has shared a positive update regarding his status with All Elite Wrestling as fans continue to await his return to television.

During the January 28 episode of Dynamite, AEW announced that the former world champion had suffered a non contact injury and had not yet been cleared to compete. Joe’s most recent match took place on the January 21 edition of Dynamite, where he picked up a victory over Mike Bailey.

While attending a Monopoly Events convention appearance, Joe addressed his absence and gave fans a hopeful outlook on when they might see him back in AEW.

“We’ll be back at AEW sooner than later,” Joe said during the appearance.

Although a firm timetable has not been revealed, it was previously reported that Joe had entered concussion protocol following the incident in January. AEW has historically taken a cautious stance when it comes to head injuries, prioritizing medical clearance before allowing talent to return to in ring action.

HOOK Steps Up In Joe’s Absence

While Joe has been away from television, the dynamics within his faction have continued to evolve. HOOK has taken on a leadership role within The Opps, stepping forward to guide the group and strengthen its ranks.

On the February 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, HOOK revealed that Powerhouse Hobbs had officially joined the faction. The addition came after a series of vignettes where HOOK hinted that the group needed more power to complement its existing style.

Hobbs’ arrival has immediately added size and strength to the group, helping The Opps maintain momentum while Joe continues his recovery. Even without appearing on screen, Joe’s presence and influence remain central to the group’s identity.

Could Joe Return At AEW Revolution

With AEW Revolution set to take place on March 15 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, questions have naturally emerged about whether Joe could make his return at the pay per view.

If he is medically cleared in time, Joe could become involved in the growing rivalry between The Opps and The Conglomeration. Several major matches are already scheduled for the event, including a Texas Deathmatch for the AEW World Championship between MJF and “Hangman” Adam Page.

Another featured bout will see FTR defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks.

For now, Joe remains focused on completing the final stages of his recovery, with fans hopeful that the Samoan Submission Machine will be back in AEW sooner rather than later.

