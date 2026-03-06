Tony Khan Reportedly Thrilled About Paramount’s Proposed Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan is reportedly optimistic about the potential impact of Paramount’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, though opinions across the industry remain divided on what it could mean for AEW’s future.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer shared insight into Khan’s reaction following the news of the possible deal. According to those close to Khan, the AEW founder was said to be “thrilled” when the development first surfaced, believing it could ultimately represent the most favorable outcome for his company.

However, not everyone shares that optimism. Some within wrestling circles believe the deal could create challenges for AEW depending on how Paramount chooses to approach its sports and combat programming.

Meltzer explained the situation, writing: “The most important news story in wrestling, as far as the future and viability of AEW, is just a tiny piece of the puzzle in the proposed Paramount purchase of WBD. There is a ton of speculation as to what it means. Those close to Tony Khan say that he was thrilled when the news came out, feeling this was the best possible scenario for him. Others are claiming it’s the death knell because Paramount, either to cut back on costs, or due to pressure from TKO given they have contracts with UFC and Zuffa Boxing, will get rid of TKO’s only real significant wrestling competition.”

Streaming Landscape Could Also Change

While much of the discussion has focused on what the potential acquisition could mean for TNT and TBS programming, the ripple effects would likely extend to the streaming world as well.

Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has previously stated that the long term vision would be to combine HBO Max and Paramount+ into a single streaming platform. If that plan moves forward, it would create a major player in the streaming space with a vast audience.

Reports earlier this year indicated that HBO Max currently has around 135 million subscribers worldwide, including roughly 59 million in the United States. Paramount+ is said to have approximately 79 million global subscribers, with 35.8 million based in the U.S. A merger between the two would result in a service boasting more than 200 million subscribers globally, potentially providing a massive distribution platform for sports and wrestling content if the new ownership decides to keep those properties.

Questions About TKO Influence

One of the major talking points behind the more pessimistic outlook is Paramount’s existing relationship with TKO Group Holdings. The company already has broadcast partnerships tied to UFC and Zuffa Boxing, which has raised speculation about whether TKO could use those connections to influence programming decisions.

Because AEW represents the most prominent competition to WWE, some believe there could be pressure placed on Paramount to distance itself from the promotion if the acquisition moves forward. For now, however, the situation remains speculative as the proposed purchase continues to develop.

