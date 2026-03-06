Carmelo Hayes Issues Another United States Title Open Challenge On WWE SmackDown

Carmelo Hayes is once again putting the United States Championship on the line in an open challenge tonight on WWE SmackDown. The champion successfully retained the title last week against Matt Cardona, and WWE has now confirmed that Hayes will issue another open challenge during Friday night’s broadcast.

Hayes captured the United States Championship from Ilja Dragunov back in December 2025 and has continued the open challenge concept that had previously been embraced by both Dragunov and Sami Zayn. The idea has helped keep the championship active on television, with Hayes regularly welcoming anyone willing to step up and test themselves against him.

As his reign nears the 80 day mark, Hayes has already defended the title against a wide range of opponents. So far his list of challengers includes Johnny Gargano, Shinsuke Nakamura, Leon Slater, Ilja Dragunov, Rey Fenix, and most recently Cardona. The champion has made it clear that he wants to keep the title in the spotlight by creating fresh matchups and storylines during his run.

WWE promoted the segment on its official website, writing, “Tonight, Carmelo Hayes will once again host a United States Title Open Challenge. Who will answer the challenge this week? Find out tonight at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.”

The open challenge takes place on a major episode of SmackDown that deals with the fallout from Elimination Chamber. The show will air live from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon as WWE begins setting the stage for WrestleMania 42.

The aftermath of the Chicago event is already shaping the road to WrestleMania, particularly after Randy Orton secured the number one contender position for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Hayes’ open challenge adds another unpredictable element to an episode that could have significant consequences for multiple divisions.

Announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown:

• WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Cody Rhodes

• United States Championship Open Challenge: Carmelo Hayes (c) vs TBA

• WrestleMania Face Off: Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill meet face to face

• Tag Team Contention: New number one contenders to the WWE Tag Team Championship will be determined

• Championship Celebration: Nia Jax and Lash Legend celebrate their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship victory