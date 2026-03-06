Road Dogg Reportedly Resigned From WWE Following Unhappiness With Annual Review

WWE Hall of Famer “Road Dogg” Brian James is no longer with WWE following his decision to step away from the company’s creative team. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the situation developed shortly after James received his annual performance review, with word circulating internally that he chose to resign from his role as SmackDown’s co-lead writer.

Sources indicate that James was reportedly “unhappy” with the feedback he received during the review, which ultimately influenced his decision to leave the position.

James had been part of WWE’s creative system for more than a decade after returning to the company in 2014. Over the years, he played a key role in shaping storylines and direction for multiple shows. While his departure is said to be a personal choice that had been “brewing” for some time, it comes at a moment when WWE is making several adjustments to its creative structure as the build toward WrestleMania 42 continues.

At the same time, there has also been movement within the creative leadership behind Monday Night Raw.

Alexandra Williams revealed on LinkedIn on March 5 that she has been promoted to Vice President and Lead Writer for the flagship program. In her new position, Williams will oversee the full creative direction of Raw, which now streams on Netflix.

“As VP and Lead Writer for WWE’s flagship live program, I oversee all creative development for Monday Night RAW , one of cable television’s longest-running and highest-rated weekly shows,” Williams wrote in the announcement.

Williams previously served as a senior writer and producer and now joins a leadership group alongside Ryan Ward and Jonathan Baeckstrom. The trio reports to Ed Koskey and Bruce Prichard, with Paul “Triple H” Levesque ultimately overseeing the creative vision.

Behind the scenes, Ward has reportedly taken on a broader role coordinating the creative direction for both Raw and SmackDown. Williams and Baeckstrom are expected to continue sharing responsibilities on the Raw side, while John Swikata remains a leading voice guiding SmackDown following James’ departure.

Interestingly, James had been scheduled to appear at a convention later this month. That appearance was reportedly approved before the authorization was pulled shortly before he stepped down from his role.