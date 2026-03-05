"Road Dogg" Brian James Departs WWE

WWE is reportedly experiencing some internal changes within its creative department as the company heads toward WrestleMania 42. According to BodySlam.net, “Road Dogg” Brian James is no longer with the company, marking another notable shift behind the scenes within WWE’s writing team.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com later confirmed the development, stating that word circulating internally suggests James made the choice to step away from his role on the creative staff.

James had been part of WWE’s creative structure for several years during his most recent run. He originally returned to the company in 2014 and had been heavily involved in shaping storylines and television programming. Over the past year, he served as the co-lead writer for SmackDown, helping guide the direction of the blue brand’s weekly shows. Prior to that stretch, he also held a role within the creative team back in 2017.

While James’ departure represents a notable change for the SmackDown writing side, another development within WWE’s creative ranks points toward a promotion on the Raw side of things. Alexandra Williams revealed in a post shared on LinkedIn that she has been elevated to Vice President and Lead Writer for WWE Raw.

The promotion comes as WWE gears up for WrestleMania 42, one of the biggest events on the company’s annual calendar. Williams’ new position places her in a key role overseeing the creative direction of Raw during a pivotal period leading into the two-night spectacle.

These changes suggest WWE is continuing to adjust its creative leadership as the company prepares for its biggest shows of the year and looks to refine the storytelling direction across its flagship television brands.

