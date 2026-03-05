Sting Files Trademark For “It’s Stiiiiiiing!” Catchphrase

Pro wrestling icon Sting has taken steps to secure a famous phrase closely associated with his career.

A new trademark filing submitted on Tuesday, March 3 reveals that Sting has applied to trademark the phrase “IT’S STIIIIIIIING!” The wording in the filing features eight “I” letters in “Sting,” followed by an exclamation point, reflecting the enthusiastic call that longtime wrestling fans recognize from television broadcasts.

The filing notes that the trademark will be used for both merchandising and entertainment-related services. The merchandising portion includes apparel such as shirts, hooded sweatshirts, hats, bandanas, and socks. On the entertainment side, the trademark covers providing wrestling news and information online as well as various appearances connected to the professional wrestling industry.

AEW commentator Tony Schiavone is listed as a co-owner of the trademark alongside Sting, a fitting partnership given Schiavone’s iconic delivery of the phrase during wrestling broadcasts over the years. The application also lists Michael E. Dockins as the attorney of record for the filing.

This is not the first time Sting has pursued trademarks tied to his persona. Last year he filed for the phrase “Old Man Sting,” and in 2022 he secured rights to the nickname “The Icon,” another title long associated with his legendary career.

Sting officially wrapped up his in ring career earlier this year at AEW Revolution 2024. At the event, he teamed with Darby Allin to successfully defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against The Young Bucks in a Tornado Tag Team Match, bringing a memorable close to his decades-long run in professional wrestling.

The trademark description submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office outlines both the merchandise and entertainment services tied to the phrase.

