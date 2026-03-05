Lexis King Reveals Brian Pillman Will Be Playable In WWE 2K26 DLC

Lexis King has revealed that fans will soon be able to step into the ring with a very familiar name from wrestling history when WWE 2K26 launches new downloadable content.

During a recent broadcast on his official Twitch channel, the WWE NXT star shared that his late father, Brian Pillman, will be part of the roster through an upcoming DLC pack for the game. The news was also highlighted in a promotional video released by 2K Games on X, confirming the addition as part of the WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass content.

King expressed excitement about the announcement and the opportunity to see his father included in the latest installment of the WWE video game franchise.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it has been a dream of mine to reclaim my birthright and take what belongs to me in the WWE. And that dream is quickly becoming a reality, because I just heard through the grapevine that the WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass number three is going to include the legendary Brian Pillman. That’s right. You’re gonna get to play as me, you’re gonna get to play as my father, and you’re gonna get to play with us as a tag team. And of course, you’re gonna make us the tag team champions, because it belongs to us and it is my birthright.”

The Ringside Pass serves as the season-style DLC for WWE 2K26 and will introduce additional wrestlers and content following the game’s launch. Pillman’s inclusion will allow players to team him with Lexis King inside the game, creating a unique father and son pairing for fans to experiment with.

WWE 2K26 is scheduled for its official worldwide release on March 13. However, players who purchase certain premium editions will be able to start playing earlier. Those who pre order the King of Kings Edition, the Attitude Era Edition, or the Monday Night War Edition will receive early access beginning March 6.