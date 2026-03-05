×
Ricky Sosa Set For TNA Wrestling Debut During Atlanta Events

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 05, 2026
Ricky Sosa is about to take a major step forward in his career as the rising international star prepares to debut for TNA Wrestling.

Last week, fans noticed that Sosa had been removed from wXw’s upcoming 16 Carat Gold tournament in Germany. At the time, the promotion explained his withdrawal was due to a “major career opportunity,” leaving many to speculate about what was next for the Belgian standout. That mystery has now been solved.

Sosa is set to appear at TNA Wrestling events in Atlanta this week, marking his first appearances with the company. He is scheduled for both Thursday’s live episode of Impact and Friday’s television taping at the Gateway Center Arena.

TNA promoted the announcement by highlighting Sosa as one of the most exciting new talents emerging on the global independent wrestling scene.

“Atlanta plays host to one of wrestling’s hottest rising stars, as Ricky Sosa makes his North American debut at the Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta, GA,” the company wrote. “Catch him at our events tonight and tomorrow.”

Known as “The Young Savage,” Sosa has been building momentum across Europe with his energetic performances in the ring as well as his distinctive entrances that have helped him stand out among the next generation of talent. His rise has even caught the attention of some notable figures within the wrestling world.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry publicly praised Sosa earlier this year, predicting a bright future for the young star.

“I don’t know if you guys know Ricky Sosa, but he is going to be an unbelievable talent in the future,” Henry tweeted in January. “He’s young athletic and he’s got that extra thing that you need for pro wrestling.”

Despite missing the prestigious 16 Carat Gold tournament this weekend, Sosa will still return to Germany shortly afterward. He is currently the reigning wXw European Champion and is scheduled to compete for the promotion again on Sunday, March 8.

His appearance in TNA could mark the beginning of greater international exposure as the promotion continues to showcase talent from across the global wrestling scene.

