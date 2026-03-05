WWE Reportedly Scheduling May Edition Of Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event looks set to continue its run as a recurring special, with another installment reportedly scheduled for later this spring.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on FightfulSelect.com, WWE currently has plans in place for the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event to take place on May 23. While the company has not officially confirmed a venue, Nashville, Tennessee is said to be under consideration as the host city.

The placement of the event on the calendar is notable, as it is expected to air just one week before WWE’s upcoming Clash in Italy premium live event on May 30 in Milan. With that timing, the NBC special could play an important role in setting the stage for the international show, potentially featuring matches or storyline developments that determine key bouts for the card in Italy.

Saturday Night’s Main Event has quietly become a regular feature of WWE’s programming slate. The most recent edition aired in January and marked the sixth time the revived special had taken place within a single calendar year.

Plans for the brand appear to extend well into the future. WrestleVotes Radio also reported that WWE is currently targeting four Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcasts throughout 2026. The shows are expected to remain part of the company’s strategy for delivering high-profile specials across NBC and Peacock as WWE continues expanding its media footprint.

One of the biggest moments tied to the show in recent memory came during the December edition, which featured the official retirement match of John Cena. In that bout, Cena was defeated by Gunther in the main event, bringing an end to his in-ring career.

If Nashville is ultimately selected as the host city for the May event, it would mark another major WWE production in a market that has proven successful in the past. The city previously welcomed SummerSlam in 2022 at Nissan Stadium and has long been viewed as a reliable destination for large-scale wrestling events.

With WrestleMania 42 set to take place in Las Vegas beforehand, the May 23 broadcast would also arrive during a busy period for WWE, helping bridge the gap between the fallout of WrestleMania and the company’s next international showcase.