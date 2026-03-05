×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Reportedly Scheduling May Edition Of Saturday Night’s Main Event

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 05, 2026
WWE Reportedly Scheduling May Edition Of Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event looks set to continue its run as a recurring special, with another installment reportedly scheduled for later this spring.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on FightfulSelect.com, WWE currently has plans in place for the next edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event to take place on May 23. While the company has not officially confirmed a venue, Nashville, Tennessee is said to be under consideration as the host city.

The placement of the event on the calendar is notable, as it is expected to air just one week before WWE’s upcoming Clash in Italy premium live event on May 30 in Milan. With that timing, the NBC special could play an important role in setting the stage for the international show, potentially featuring matches or storyline developments that determine key bouts for the card in Italy.

Saturday Night’s Main Event has quietly become a regular feature of WWE’s programming slate. The most recent edition aired in January and marked the sixth time the revived special had taken place within a single calendar year.

Plans for the brand appear to extend well into the future. WrestleVotes Radio also reported that WWE is currently targeting four Saturday Night’s Main Event broadcasts throughout 2026. The shows are expected to remain part of the company’s strategy for delivering high-profile specials across NBC and Peacock as WWE continues expanding its media footprint.

One of the biggest moments tied to the show in recent memory came during the December edition, which featured the official retirement match of John Cena. In that bout, Cena was defeated by Gunther in the main event, bringing an end to his in-ring career.

If Nashville is ultimately selected as the host city for the May event, it would mark another major WWE production in a market that has proven successful in the past. The city previously welcomed SummerSlam in 2022 at Nissan Stadium and has long been viewed as a reliable destination for large-scale wrestling events.

With WrestleMania 42 set to take place in Las Vegas beforehand, the May 23 broadcast would also arrive during a busy period for WWE, helping bridge the gap between the fallout of WrestleMania and the company’s next international showcase.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

TNA iMPACT

College Park, Georgia

Mar. 5th 2026

#impact

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Portland, Oregon

Mar. 6th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Tucson, Arizona

Mar. 7th 2026

#collision

WWE NXT: Vengeance Day

Orlando, Florida

Mar. 7th 2026

#vengeance day

WWE Monday Night RAW

Seattle, Washington

Mar. 9th 2026

#raw

AEW Dynamite

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

San Jose, California

Mar. 11th 2026

#collision

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy