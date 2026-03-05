MLW Announces New Roster Signing

Major League Wrestling has strengthened its roster as the company moves closer to relaunching its weekly television programming.

The promotion confirmed today that LaBron Kozone has officially signed a multi year contract with MLW. The North Carolina native has built a reputation on the independent scene and is a former champion in Deadlock Pro Wrestling. Earlier this year he also participated in a WWE tryout, further raising his profile within the industry.

Kozone has previously appeared in All Elite Wrestling, competing in two matches on AEW Dark. His experience also includes international competition, having traveled to Germany to wrestle for wXw.

At 33 years old, Kozone is also helping shape the next generation of wrestlers as a trainer at the Fire Star Pro Wrestling Training Center in Greensboro.

MLW is promoting Kozone as part of the company’s next generation of talent, highlighting his ability to mix striking with power offense inside the ring.

“LaBron is a blue-chipper and a generational prospect,” MLW founder Court Bauer said in a press release. “MLW is always looking towards the future and LaBron is a franchise wrestler in our eyes.”

MLW relocated its base of operations to Charleston, South Carolina last year and is now focusing much of its activity in the Southeastern United States. As part of that expansion, the promotion is preparing to bring back its Fusion weekly television series, although an official premiere date has not yet been revealed.

A taping for Fusion is currently scheduled to take place at Center Stage in Atlanta on March 14.

↯ Explore WNS ↯

Join the conversation inside our WNS Discord community and connect with fellow fans.

Have your say on this story using our interactive rating system below , Vote Now 🗳️

:: NEW ::

Discover the WNS Data Center featuring Fan Sentiment, Top Tags, Trending Articles, TV Ratings Pulse and more.