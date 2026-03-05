WWE Planning Record Breaking Number Of Women’s Matches For WrestleMania 42

WWE may be preparing to showcase its women’s division on an unprecedented level at WrestleMania 42, with internal discussions reportedly pointing toward a record number of women’s matches across the two night event.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE creative has explored plans that could see as many as six women’s bouts featured during WrestleMania weekend. At least five of those matches are said to be firmly penciled into the current direction, which would mark the highest number of women’s matches ever presented on a single WrestleMania card.

The current benchmark was set during WrestleMania 36 in 2020, a unique event held during the COVID era that already pushed the women’s division to the forefront.

Two major championship matches involving the women’s division have already been officially confirmed. Stephanie Vaquer is set to defend the Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan, while Jade Cargill will put the WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Rhea Ripley.

Another match that is expected to take place is a rematch between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship, continuing their ongoing rivalry. Additional bouts could include defenses of the Women’s United States Championship and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, which would help bring the total closer to the six match target.

WrestleMania 42 will take place across two nights at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19. Both nights are currently expected to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Matches officially announced so far for WWE WrestleMania 42 include:

World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk vs Roman Reigns

Women’s World Championship

Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

WWE Women’s Championship

Jade Cargill vs Rhea Ripley

WWE Championship

Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

Note: McIntyre is scheduled to defend the title against Cody Rhodes on SmackDown this Friday

Brock Lesnar Open Challenge

Opponent to be announced