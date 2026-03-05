Report Reveals WWE Discussed WrestleMania Role For Tom Brady

The recent back and forth involving Tom Brady, Logan Paul, and several WWE stars may be more than just playful social media exchanges. New details suggest it could be connected to potential collaboration discussions between WWE and the legendary quarterback.

During the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, it was revealed that internal WWE departments have been developing “logos, speciality merchandise and branding” tied to the phrases “T-Bone” and “The Untouchable Tom Brady.” While nothing official has been announced, the work being done behind the scenes hints that the company has explored ways to incorporate Brady into its broader promotional ecosystem.

The report also stated that talks between WWE and Brady’s representatives took place as recently as last year about the possibility of him appearing during WrestleMania weekend. The event is scheduled to return to Las Vegas for a second consecutive year, with Allegiant Stadium set to host the spectacle once again. Brady has a direct connection to the venue as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL franchise that calls the stadium home.

Another layer linking Brady to WWE involves merchandising. Brady currently has a deal with Fanatics, the same company that handles a significant portion of WWE’s merchandise business. That shared partnership could make a promotional crossover easier if plans were to move forward.

According to WrestleVotes, any potential WrestleMania involvement for Brady would likely be limited to a special appearance rather than stepping into the ring for a match.

The conversation around Brady and WWE recently gained traction after he appeared on Logan Paul’s podcast to promote a new Saudi Arabia backed flag football league that both men are involved in. During the discussion, Brady commented that he enjoys WWE and described it as “cute.” That remark quickly drew responses from several WWE personalities on social media, including CM Punk, Paul Heyman, and Liv Morgan, who all jumped in to defend the brand.

