Don Callis Family Become New Trios Champions At AEW Dynamite

AEW World Trios Championships

Hangman Page, "Speedball" Mike Bailey & Kevin "The Jet" Knight (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada & Mark Davis

It's main event time!

Our final match of the evening is our third championship contest of the show, which was announced earlier. Hangman Page and JetSpeed defend their AEW World Trios Championships against The Don Callis Family.

A wild brawl breaks out all over the place to get this one going. Fletcher and Bailey end up in the ring, showing off impressive athleticism, ending with Bailey snapping off a hurricanrana on Fletcher. Bailey goes to fly, but Davis punches him right in the face. Fletcher mounts and punches Bailey as Davis gets the tag.

He stomps Bailey and hits a knee drop for a two. Okada with the tag, as he hits a slam and a back senton for a two. Fletcher gets the tag now, as he clobbers Bailey. Suplex incoming, but Bailey with the inside cradle for a two. Hangman gets the tag, as he kicks Davis off the apron and hits his patented springboard lariat to Okada.

Fall-away Slam to Fletcher, and Hangman hits a slingshot crossbody to Okada on the floor. Hangman tags in Bailey who takes in Knight. Double team hip toss by Jet Speed. Bailey with a knee drop, running UFO splash from Knight, and a basement lariat from Page. Jet Speed Rodeo mount and punch in stereo.

After multiple back to back dives, Fletcher grabs Knight out of mid-air and throws him ribs first into the barricade. Okada rams Hangman into the barricade. We head into our final commercial break of the evening on that note.

The show returns and we see Bailey and Page get sent to the floor, and then Knight gets triple-teamed in the ring. Okada delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Bailey breaks it up and sends Fletcher to the outside. Okada delivers an elbow to Bailey, but Knight drops Okada with a dropkick. Fletcher and Bailey tag in, and Bailey drops Fletcher with a moonsault to the floor.

Bailey drops Davis with a missile dropkick and follows with round kicks to Fletcher. Bailey causes Davis to senton onto Fletcher, and then drops him with a kick. Fletcher kicks Bailey in the face, but Bailey comes back with a PK. Okada breaks up the cover, but Bailey kicks him in the head. Page and Davis tag in and exchange shots. Page delivers an enzuigiri, and follows with Deadeye for a two count as Fletcher breaks it up.

Fletcher kicks Bailey in the face, but Bailey comes back with a reverse hurricanrana. Bailey flips onto Fletcher on the outside and Page delivers lariats to Davis. Knight tags in and Page goes to the apron, but MJF pulls him down and hits him with the ring. Okada drops Knight with the Rainmaker, and Daivs delivers a piledriver for the victory. We have new AEW Trios Champions.

Winners and NEW AEW World Trios Champions: The Don Callis Family