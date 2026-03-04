AEW Dynamite Results - March 4th, 2026

AEW Dynamite airs live tonight from the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

Featured below are AEW Dynamite results from Wednesday, March 4, 2026, written by Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709).

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (MARCH 4, 2026): EL PASO, TX.

The show kicks off inside the arena with Excalibur doing his usual show-opening "It's Wednesday, and you know what that means" catchphrase, as the camera pans the packed crowd in attendance.

AEW World Championship

MJF (c) vs. Kevin "The Jet" Knight

The commentators mention MJF vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Championship will kick things off as the opening contest, and that the bout will feature "limited commercial interruptions." They send us into a pre-match video package.

When the video package wraps up, we return live in the arena where the familiar sounds of Kevin Knight's theme hits the house speakers. Out comes "The Jet" accompanied by his JetSpeed tag-team partner "Speedball" Mike Bailey, as the crowd reactions.

Knight heads down and settles inside the squared circle for the biggest opportunity thus far in his young career. He settles in the ring and his music dies down. The first note of MJF's entrance tune hits and the El Paso crowd erupts. MJF emerges with fireworks and pyro, and heads to the ring for his title defense.

His music fades off and "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts begins his formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger. He points out that the match has a 60-minute time-limit. Following the intros, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

The two lock-up and MJF takes Knight down with an arm-drag. He pops up and loudly verbally gloats about doing so, only for the next lock-up to see Knight hit an arm-drag of his own. And again. And again. And again. He slaps an armbar on the grounded MJF and cranks away.

MJF escapes and throws Knight to the ropes but Knight with a shoulder tackle. He goes for the cover but MJF kicks out. Knight with another shoulder tackle and he goes for the cover but MJF kicks out. Knight to the ropes, MJF goes for an arm drag but Knight stops that and he lands an arm drag take down.

Knight with right hands and kicks in the corner. Knight climbs the top rope and he jumps but MJF moves out of the way. MJF throws Knight to the ropes and MJF lifts Knight up, slamming him onto the mat. MJF throws Knight into the turnbuckle and Knight hits chest first. MJF climbs the second rope and looks at the fans.

MJF grabs Knight but Knight slams MJF into the turnbuckle. Knight goes for a splash but MJF moves out of the way. MJF runs towards Knight but Knight with a boot to the face. Knight climbs the second rope and he lands a flying clothesline. Knight throws MJF to the ropes and Knight with a drop kick.

Knight with a body slam followed by a splash. He goes for the cover but MJF kicks out. Knight climbs the top rope but MJF rolls to the outside of the ring. Knight gets down and runs to the ropes, Knight with a senton over the top rope onto MJF. He throws MJF back into the ring.

Knight climbs the top rope but MJF rolls to the outside of the ring. Knight gets down and runs to the ropes but MJF gets in the ring and he lands a knee onto Knight. MJF lifts Knight up and drops him on the top rope. Knight on the ring apron and MJF goes for the pile driver but Knight pushes him away.

Knight gets in the ring and he lands a spiked DDT. He goes for the cover but MJF kicks out. Knight runs towards MJF but MJF lifts him up and kicks him. MJF slams Knight onto the mat. He goes for the cover but Knight kicks out. MJF lifts Knight up for a suplex but Knight rolls him up into a cover but MJF kicks out.

Both men exchange pin covers but they keep kicking out. Knight with a super kick onto MJF and MJF falls to the outside of the ring. Knight to the ropes and he lands a splash onto MJF. On that note, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When the show returns, we see Knight jump off the barricade on the outside of the ring and lands a moon sault onto MJF. Knight throws MJF back into the ring. Knight climbs the top rope but MJF gets up and pushes the top rope, tripping Knight up. MJF climbs the second rope and rakes the eyes of Knight.

MJF climbs the top rope but Knight with right hands and MJF gets tripped up into a tree of woe. Knight gets down and climbs the opposite top rope. Knight goes coast to coast. He climbs the top rope and MJF kicks the referee into the ropes. Knight lands the UFO splash. He goes for the cover but the referee is down.

The referee gets up and goes for the pin but MJF kicks out. Knight climbs the top rope and goes for the UFO splash but MJF gets the knees up. Knight falls onto the ring apron. MJF grabs him and lands the Pendulum Piledriver to win. Afterwards, MJF has the diamond ring, but Hangman Page comes out to stop him. Bailey super kicks MJF.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: MJF

Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Gabe Kidd & Clark Connors

Once the post-match scene after the AEW World Championship opener wraps up, the show heads into another commercial break. When the show returns, we see The Dogs duo of Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors walking down to the ring. Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin attack them.

Both teams begin to fight on the outside of the ring. Connors slams Allin into the barricade. Kidd places the ring steps next to the barricades. Cassidy is placed standing on a table behind the barricades. Connors runs onto the ring steps and spears Cassidy through the table.

In the ring, Kidd hits a fisherman’s buster on Allin. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Kidd place Allin on the top rope and pushes him down.

Allin falls back onto the ring apron and to the outside. Kidd grabs Allin and throws him back into the ring. Connors is tagged into the ring. Connors takes his belt off but the referee grabs it from Connors. Allin grabs his belt and trips Connors with it.

Cassidy is tagged in and in comes Kidd. Cassidy with a double hurricanrana. Cassidy on the ring apron and he slams Kidd’s face into the turnbuckle. Cassidy climbs the top rope and lands a splash onto Kidd. Cassidy with a kick onto Connors.

He goes for the cover but Kidd breaks it up. Allin gets in the ring but Kidd with a right hand. Kidd is tagged in and he goes for a suplex but in comes Allin and they double team Kidd. Connors is tagged in and Cassidy with a tornado DDT. Cassidy with the Orange Punch for the victory.

Winners: Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin

David Finlay Attacks Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin

Following the very physical tag-team tilt, as Cassidy and Allin were celebrating their victory in the ring, they were attacked. David Finlay hit the ring and assaulted Cassidy and Allin from behind with a shillelagh. Finlay was joined by Kidd and Connors, two of his former associates from his past in NJPW, for a three-on-two beatdown.

Renee Paquette Interviews Bandido & Andrade El Idolo

Backstage, Renee Paquette is standing by with her guests at this time, Bandido and Andrade El Idolo. They talk about their match that is coming up at the AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view on March 15, before Andrade walks off and the show moves on.

The IInspiration vs. The Brawling Birds

Now it's time for women's tag-team action, as The IInspiration duo, formerly known as The IIconics in WWE, make their AEW Dynamite in-ring debut against The Brawling Birds team of Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter. as The IInspiration are headed to the ring, The Brawling Birds attack them from behind.

Once they eventually make it down to, and inside the squared circle, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Windsor with a clothesline onto McKay and they double suplex Lee. The Brawling Birds with the Two Birds and One Stone onto Lee. They go for the cover and get the pin in an incredibly quick squash match.

Winners: The Brawling Birds

Hangman Page vs. Mike Stone

The show heads to a commercial break after the insanely brief women's tag-team tilt. When the show returns, the familiar sounds of Hangman Page's entrance tune hits and the crowd explodes. Already in the ring is his opponent, Mike Stone. The bell rings, and rings again. Page wins quicker than The Brawling Birds.

Winner: Hangman Page

MJF Sets Up Hangman Page For A Don Callis Family Beatdown

When the match wraps up, Hangman Page gets on the microphone in the ring. He says he's gonna make this short and sweet, because Mike Stone's ass isn't the one he wanted to kick tonight. He warns MJF that he has a normal conscious, but in Texas Death Match, he will not.

He says he saw MJF try and punch someone in the face with his Dynamite Diamond Ring earlier. He tells him to slip it back on his little finger and try to come punch him. MJF comes out and tells Hangman Page to calm down and the fans to shut up.

From there, after insulting the city of El Paso, MJF taunts Hangman to distract him, as Kyle Fletcher and fellow members of The Don Callis Family, Mark Davis and Kazuchika Okada, attack Hangman from behind. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey come out to make the save.

On the entrance stage, Don Callis then gets on the microphone while surrounded by the rest of The Don Callis Family. Callis reveals that Knight will be pulling double duty tonight, as will Hangman, as they and Bailey will defend the AEW Trios Championships tonight against Davis, Okada and Fletcher.

The Young Bucks Sit Down With FTR

"Earlier today" footage airs, where we see FTR and The Young Bucks sitting in an office with Renee Paquette in the middle. FTR says they piledrove their brother, pushed their parents in self defense. Bucks say at AEW Revolution, it won’t just be about winning the titles, it will be about revenge.

AEW Continental Championship Eliminator

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Hechicero

The bell rings and we are under way. Moxley with a wrist lock but Hechicero gets out of it. Moxley trips Hechicero up and he goes for the cover but Moxley kicks out.

Moxley with a wrist lock but Hechicero reverses it into a leg scissor. Hechicero with a chop to the chest but Moxley with a chop to the chest.

Hechicero with right hands and he gets Moxley in the corner. Hechicero climbs the second rope and he hits Moxley with right hands. Hechicero gets down but Moxley throws him in the corner. He climbs the second rope and hits him with right hands.

Moxley throws Hechicero to the ropes, but Hechicero with a head scissor take down. Hechicero gets on the top rope and lands an elbow. He goes for the cover but Moxley kicks out. Moxley rolls to the outside of the ring. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note.

When the show returns, we see Hechicero with a modified leg lock but he lets go of the hold. Hechicero climbs the second rope but Moxley gets him into a fireman’s carry. Hechicero lands on his feet and he gets on the ring apron. He grabs Moxley but Moxley gets him onto his shoulders and lands a cutter into the ring.

Hechicero gets on the ring apron and Moxley goes for a kick but Hechicero grabs him by the leg. Hechicero with a leg screw onto the second rope. Hechicero climbs the top rope but Moxley with a right hand. Moxley climbs the second rope and lands a suplex. Moxley goes for the cover but Hechicero kicks out.

Moxley with a sleeper but Hechicero reverses it into a sleeper of his own. Moxley rolls out of it and gets Hechicero in an arm bar. Hechicero gets out of it and gets Moxley in a leg lock but Moxley reaches the ropes. Moxley gets up and lands a chop to the chest but Hechicero with a chop to the chest.

Hechicero with a kick to the side of the head but Moxley with a clothesline. Moxley to the ropes but Hechicero with a flap jack. Hechicero goes for the cover but Moxley kicks out. Hechicero goes for a kick but Moxley moves out of the way. Moxley with a knee to the face followed by the Paradigm Shift. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. Konosuke Takeshita runs out afterwards, but Moxley bails. We head to another break.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Brody King Calls Out Swerve Strickland

Out comes Brody King who calls out Swerve Strickland. Out comes Prince Nana. He asks Brody if he is sure he wants to go down that rabbit hole. Brodie tells him to bring Swerve out. Prince Nana begins to laugh and introduces Swerve to the ring and Swerve’s music hits.

Out comes Swerve from behind and he hits Brody King with a steel chain. He grabs the chain and begins to choke Brody with it. He ties the chain around the top rope and Swerve gets to the outside and begins to choke Brody with it.

Swerve tells Brody that this is how you chain a dog. He says all of AEW is on notice. It is one thing to talk about being the most dangerous man and it is another to actual do it. And he is about that action. He tells Brody he will see him at Revolution. Out comes Bandido and Swerve leaves.

AEW Women’s World Championship

Thekla (c) vs. Thunder Rosa

Following the respective ring entrances of the defending champion and challenger, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running with our second world championship clash of the evening.

Rosa with a right hand and she slams Thekla into the turnbuckle. Rosa with a chop to the chest. She throws Thekla to the ropes and Rosa with a back elbow. Rosa with a snap mare take down. Rosa to the ropes but Thekla rolls to the outside of the ring.

Rosa on the ring apron and she lands a clothesline. She places Thekla on the barricade and hits her with a chop to the chest. Rosa throws her into the ring apron. Rosa climbs the barricade and lands a cross body. She throws Thekla back into the ring. Rosa gets on the ring apron but Thekla with a kick.

Aa Rosa falls to the outside of the ring, the show shifts gears and settles into a mid-match commercial break as this women's title tilt continues. When the show returns, we see Rosa with a stunner and Thekla falls into the turnbuckle.

Rosa with the double knees. Rosa to the ropes and she lands a drop kick. Rosa goes for the cover but Thekla kicks out. Rosa climbs the top rope but Thekla hits her with a right hand. Thekla climbs the top rope and hits Rosa with a right hand. Thekla with a suplex and she hits Rosa with a spear.

Thekla goes for the cover but Thekla breaks up the count. She hits Rosa with right hands. Thekla goes for a stomp but Rosa moves out of the way. Rosa with a cutter. She lifts Thekla up and lands the Fire Driver. She goes for the cover but Thekla kicks out. She lifts Thekla up but Thekla lands on her feet. Thekla with a spear and Thekla with a stomp. Thekla with another stomp for the victory to retain her title.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s World Champion: Thekla

Jack Perry Has Sights Set On National Title

Jack Perry says that since he pinned Ricochet on Collision, he wants another National Title shot. Ricochet calls Perry a loser and he is the guy who defends his title the most of anyone.

Tommaso Ciampa Wants Sylvie Back

Tomasso Ciampa is here for a fireside chat with Renee Paquette. Ciampa says he will do what he has to in order to get his TNT title back. Kyle Fletcher took Sylvie and turned it into Pinkie, and if he has to go with war with Mark Briscoe again, then so be it.

Renee asks him about his history with Mark, but here comes FTR and Big Stoke. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood hug Ciampa. Harwood says they want to welcome their old friend to AEW. He wants Ciampa to join them so they can rule AEW. Ciampa says he hated their guts ten years ago and he still hates their guts.

Ciampa tells Stoke to butt out because the grown-ups are talking. Dax says no matter how good friends they might be, you will not talk to Stoke like that. Ciampa slaps Dax. Wheeler holds him back, and Dax says he isn’t angry, and they depart, as Ciampa simply waves goodbye.

Backstage With Toni Storm & Orange Cassidy

Toni Storm is in search of Sweet Clemintine, and she finds Orange Cassidy in the training room. Cassidy says they always want to fight, so him and Darby will fight The Dogs at AEW Revolution. They will also fight them next week, and every single week after that. Storm makes comments about her behind and Marina Shafir getting behind her.

AEW World Trios Championships

Hangman Page, "Speedball" Mike Bailey & Kevin "The Jet" Knight (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher, Kazuchika Okada & Mark Davis

It's main event time!

Our final match of the evening is our third championship contest of the show, which was announced earlier. Hangman Page and JetSpeed defend their AEW World Trios Championships against The Don Callis Family.

A wild brawl breaks out all over the place to get this one going. Fletcher and Bailey end up in the ring, showing off impressive athleticism, ending with Bailey snapping off a hurricanrana on Fletcher. Bailey goes to fly, but Davis punches him right in the face. Fletcher mounts and punches Bailey as Davis gets the tag.

He stomps Bailey and hits a knee drop for a two. Okada with the tag, as he hits a slam and a back senton for a two. Fletcher gets the tag now, as he clobbers Bailey. Suplex incoming, but Bailey with the inside cradle for a two. Hangman gets the tag, as he kicks Davis off the apron and hits his patented springboard lariat to Okada.

Fall-away Slam to Fletcher, and Hangman hits a slingshot crossbody to Okada on the floor. Hangman tags in Bailey who takes in Knight. Double team hip toss by Jet Speed. Bailey with a knee drop, running UFO splash from Knight, and a basement lariat from Page. Jet Speed Rodeo mount and punch in stereo.

After multiple back to back dives, Fletcher grabs Knight out of mid-air and throws him ribs first into the barricade. Okada rams Hangman into the barricade. We head into our final commercial break of the evening on that note.

The show returns and we see Bailey and Page get sent to the floor, and then Knight gets triple-teamed in the ring. Okada delivers a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Bailey breaks it up and sends Fletcher to the outside. Okada delivers an elbow to Bailey, but Knight drops Okada with a dropkick. Fletcher and Bailey tag in, and Bailey drops Fletcher with a moonsault to the floor.

Bailey drops Davis with a missile dropkick and follows with round kicks to Fletcher. Bailey causes Davis to senton onto Fletcher, and then drops him with a kick. Fletcher kicks Bailey in the face, but Bailey comes back with a PK. Okada breaks up the cover, but Bailey kicks him in the head. Page and Davis tag in and exchange shots. Page delivers an enzuigiri, and follows with Deadeye for a two count as Fletcher breaks it up.

Fletcher kicks Bailey in the face, but Bailey comes back with a reverse hurricanrana. Bailey flips onto Fletcher on the outside and Page delivers lariats to Davis. Knight tags in and Page goes to the apron, but MJF pulls him down and hits him with the ring. Okada drops Knight with the Rainmaker, and Daivs delivers a piledriver for the victory. We have new AEW Trios Champions.

Winners and NEW AEW World Trios Champions: The Don Callis Family