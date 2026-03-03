WWE NXT Results - March 3rd, 2026

Tonight on NXT, Jacy Jayne defends the NXT Women’s Championship against Zaria, "An Absolute Experience" with Ricky Saints, NXT Women’s North American Champion Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley meet before NXT Vengeance Day, Wren Sinclair battles Nikkita Lyons in a Speed Tournament Match, Jaida Parker and Blake Monroe come face-to-face, Shiloh Hill, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger take on The Vanity Project and more!

Myles Borne opens the show and he comes out to the ring with his NXT North American Championship. Borne says it feels good to hold the title and to be announced as a champion. Borne says normally the new champ will come out and give you their sob story but this time is different. He says instead of thanking everyone who supported him, he wants to thank his haters. He thanks Ethan Page for pouring gasoline on a fire inside him that released a demon. He says he isn't an angel or a boy scout and if he has to fight with that demon beside he will. Ethan Page comes out and tells Borne that he is the reason Borne isn't mild mannered anymore and that Borne needs to repay that favour. Page said he had a bad night and Borne had a great night and anyone can have a great night and Page says he wants his rematch. Borne says he'll talk to Robert Stone about a match against Page and Page wants it tonight. Stone comes out and tells the guys to calm down and wait till they're in their wrestling gear. Page says he wants it now and Stone gets the match going.

Match 1 - NXT North American Championship Match: Myles Borne(c) -vs- Ethan Page

Borne attacks Page and sends him across the ring. Page flights back and rips Borne's dress shirt. Borne knocks Page out of the ring and Borne punches Page on the announce desk and we cut to a break.

We come back to NXT, Page has Borne in a headlock. Borne elbows out of the hold, Page decks Borne and goes for a suplex. Borne counters and Page slams down Borne and covers him for a near fall. Page gets Borne on his shoulders and Borne reverses and elbows Page to the mat. Borne punches Page and then rips off Page's shirt. Borne drop kicks Page to the mat and then rips Page's pants. Borne gets tripped onto the bottom rope and Page takes off his belt and punches Borne with his belt buckle and covers Borne for a near fall. Page goes for Twisted Grin and Borne counters and gets Page in an Ankle Lock. Borne hits Page with Page's shoe and hits Borne Again and gets the win.

Winner and STILL NXT North American Champion: Myles Borne

Zaria is walking into the building. Sarah Schreiber asks her why she attacked Sol Ruca. Zaria says if Schreiber needs to ask the question then she doesn't get. Zaria leaves and DarkState is waiting for Tony D'Angelo. Robert Stone comes by and tells them to come inside and wait. They leave. Tony D'Angelo shows up in the parking lot and enters the building.

Blake Monroe is shown walking backstage. She's about to call out Jaida Parker.

We come back from a break and Blake Monroe comes out to the ring. Monroe talks about Jaida Parker interrupting her and costing her her title match she expected to be upset and angry but she wasn't. She says instead she realized Parker needs Monroe. Monroe says Parker can never steal her spotlight and you don't sabotage irrelevance or someone who doesn't matter. Monroe says she's the standard, the conversation and the controversy and she's always trending. Monroe talks about Parker being obsessed with her and Monroe says the NXT Women's Division revolves around her. Monroe says she'll share her spotlight with Parker and Jaida Parker comes out. Parker says she needs to slap Monroe because Monroe is delusional. Parker asks Monroe why she's out here trying to prove she is important. Parker says Monroe is insecure and Parker isn't. Parker says she's relevant and all eyes are on her. Parker says unlike Monroe, she doesn't care what people think about her and Monroe has always needed to have the starring role. Parker says Monroe needs her and at Vengeance Day, Parker will beat up Monroe. Monroe tries to get a word in and Parker tells Monroe that she's not who she thinks she is. She calls Monroe a mediocre bitch and Monroe slaps Parker and the two start fighting. Parker knocks Monroe out of the ring with Hipnotic and Parker celebrates in the ring.

Backstage, Ricky Saints talks to Ethan Page. The Vanity Project comes in and apologizes for not being there for Page. Page asks for some time and Saints tells Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes and Jackson Drake to get ready for their match and Vanity Project leaves. Saints tells Page that Page is great and lists off the things Page has done and tells Page he will be champion again. Saints says he has to go prep and leaves.

Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey warm up backstage. Nikkita Lyons walks backstage to their match which is up next.

Sean Legacy talks to Eli Knight. Elio LeFleur comes in and Knight congratulates him for winning the Speed Title. They talk about Legacy's match against Keanu Carver. Jasper Troy comes in and says he wants his speed title back. Josh Briggs says they're right and Troy says he wants to beat up Knight and Legacy and the beat up LeFleur.

Match 2 - WWE Women's Speed Tournament Match: Wren Sinclair w/Kendal Grey -vs- Nikkita Lyons

We get the bell, the women lock up. Lyons gets Sinclair down off the bat and Sinclair gets Lyons in a full Nelson. Lyons kicks Sinclair and Sinclair tries for a dropkicks and misses. Lyons comes down on Sinclair and covers her for a near fall. Lyons mounts Sinclair and punches her out. Sinclair chops Lyons and takes her down. Sinclair punches Lyons a few times and rolls her up a couple times for a one count. Lyons punches Sinclair and hits a suplex and covers Sinclair for a near fall. Sinclair with punches to Lyons and Lyons punches back. Sinclair chops Lyons and takes her down with some clotheslines. Lyons tries for a legdrop and misses, Sinclair kicks Lyons out of the ring. Back in the ring, Lyons kicks Sinclair down and goes for a pin. Sinclair rolls through and Lyons kicks out. Sinclair gets Lyons in the Final Wrench and gets the win.

Winner by Submission: Wren Sinclair

Myles Borne is backstage and Joe Hendry comes by and congratulates Borne for being a champ. Hendry says Borne is an inspiration and Borne says there are advantages in being deaf and that he doesn't have to listen to Ricky Saints. Hendry says sometimes he wishes he was deaf and Borne pretends to get offended but then is all "I'm just kidding" and does the Hendry turn.

NXT Spotlight plays and the spotlight shines on Kelani Jordan and she takes us on a training session with Shayna Baszler for her Underground Match against Lola Vice.

Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley sit backstage for a conversation. Paxley says she notices Niko Vance & Shawn Spears aren't around and Dame says it's because she's safe and Paxley can't hurt her. Paxley says she beat Dame when Spears and Vance weren't around. Dame takes credit for Paxley's rise to the top of the roster when she won the title. Dame says Paxley is the reason people leave her because Paxley is unloveable. Dame says without her, Paxley has nothing. Dame says Paxley is pathetic and tells Paxley she's incapable of being fixed. Paxley tells Dame nothing lasts forever and the pain Dame caused her is temporary. Paxley says she can't wait to take Dame's title and then Dame will understand that Paxley was never meant to be played with and Paxley leaves. Dame destroys the set.

Match 3: Hank & Tank and Shiloh Hill -vs- The Vanity Project (Brad Baylor, Ricky Smokes & Jackson Drake

As Hank & Tank and Shiloh Hill come out to the ring, they're attacked by The Vanity Project and then we cut to a commercial.

We come back from a commercial break and Robert Stone is in the ring and the men have been separated. The bell now rings, Smokes and Hank start the bout. Smokes is thrown into the corner and is punched by Hank. Hank is kicked in the corner by Smokes and Smokes chops Hank. Hank kicks Smokes down to the mat and Tank is tagged in. Smokes is double teamed and Tank covers Smokes for a near fall. Smokes strikes Tank and tags in Baylor. Baylor beats on Tank and tags in Drake. Drake takes down Tank and then kicks him in the gut. Drake is clotheslined and Hank is tagged back in. Drake is double teamed and Hank covers for a near fall. Hill is tagged in and Drake is double teamed and covered. Drake kicks out and chops Hill. Hill takes down Drake with a headbutt and clothesline. Smokes is tagged in and the Baylor and they take turns beating on Hill. Keanu Carver shows up and tells off Booker T. Back in the ring, Hill takes down Smokes and Tank is tagged in. Smokes is double teamed and Hank is tagged back in and Smokes is double teamed again. Baylor and Drake try to help, and Hill takes out Drake and Hank takes out Baylor. The Vanity Project is body slammed at the same time and Hank goes after Smokes. Hank is kicked and Baylor is tagged in. Hank is double teamed and Baylor kicks Hank and then tags in Drake. Drake knees down Hank and takes out Hill and Tank on the apron. Hank and Drake trade chops and Baylor and Smokes are tagged in. Hank is double teamed and then Tank is tagged in. Tank takes out Baylor and Smokes, Smokes tags Drake and slaps Tank. Tank takes Drake and Smokes down and Baylor takes out Hank outside the ring. Back in the ring, Tank beats up Smokes and Drake. Tank throws Drake out of the ring, Baylor and Smokes beat up Tank and trap him in the steel steps. Drake kicks Tank and knocks him out and we cut to a commercial.

Back to the match, Smokes covers Tank and Tank kicks out. Smokes chokes out Tank and Tank breaks free and tries to tag out. Tank tags in Hill and Hill clears house. Hill mows down Baylor and Smokes and senton on them both and covers them and Drake breaks the pin. Smokes spears Hill and Baylor covers Hill and Hill kicks out at two. Drake and Hank are tagged in and Drake slams down Hank and covers him for a near fall. Hill, Tank, Baylor and Smokes take each other out. Drake throws Hill out for the ring and Hank slams down Drake with a Boss Man Slam. Drake gets smoked with Meet in the Middle. Hill takes down Drake and hits a neckbreaker and gets the win.

Winners: Hank & Tank and Shiloh Hill

After the match, Blake Monroe shows up on the announce desk dressed in black and says Jaida Parker has brought the hell out in her and wants a Street Fight at Vengeance Day. Jaida Parker comes out and Monroe runs in the ring and the two start fighting.

Backstage, Cutler James & Saquon Shugars tend to Osiris Griffin. Dion Lennox says he's going to find Tony D'Angelo for beating up Griffin. Robert Stone is backstage with DarkState and loses his mind.

Earlier today, Lola Vice is at the doctors. Dr. Martin says Vice can injure herself more fighting Kelani Jordan in Underground. Vice says she can't be out but she will still fight Jordan and she wants to shut Jordan up for good.

Dion Lennox is in the ring and he calls out Tony D'Angelo. D'Angelo appears in the crowd and says the hunter is now the hunted. D'Angelo says Lennox is the reason his family fell apart and Lennox may have killed the old D'Angelo but he is now a more dangerous man than before. D'Angelo says he wants to kill Lennox's dreams and at Vengeance Day he will destroy DarkState by taking out Lennox. Lennox says he's fighting for four people on Saturday and this speed bump known as D'Angelo will be run over. Lennox says after he takes out D'Angelo he'll then go to being the champion and the DarkState takeover is far from over. Lennox says he's waiting for D'Angelo and D'Angelo makes his way down to the ring and officials stop him. D'Angelo says he'll whip Lennox's ass in the parking lot and then drag him to the ring and beat him in front of everyone.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid. Jayne says Sol Ruca will probably want revenge on Zaria so she isn't worried and if Ruca is here and gets involved, Reid and Henley know what to do.

Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights are backstage. Myles Borne comes by and Heights is stoked for him and Dempsey is a little down. Borne leaves and Heights asks Dempsey why he's Debbie Downer. The Birthright comes in. Lexis King, Uriah Connors, Stacks and Arianna Grace tells Dempsey to join them and Heights is against the idea.

Match 4 - NXT Women's Championship Match: Jacy Jayne(c) w/Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) -vs- Zaria

We get the bell and Jayne attacks Zaria off the bell. Zaria is kicked in the corner and Jayne gets knocked down. Zaria tosses Jayne into the corner and hits some shoulder checks. Jayne kicks Zaria and Jayne takes Zaria down with a headscissors. Zaria gets rolled up and she kicks out at two. Jayne goes for another headscissors and Zaria counters and kicks down Jayne. Zaria slams Jayne's head into the mat and slams Jayne down with a standing facebuster. Zaria slams down Jayne twice and then chokes her out on from the middle rope. Jayne gets free and Zaria clotheslines her on the apron. Jayne is choked on the apron and then dropped to the floor. Henley gets in Zaria's face and Reid moves Jayne out of the way and Zaria hits a spear into the steel steps. Jayne hits a cannonball on Zaria against the steel steps and we get a commercial.

Back to NXT, Jayne takes down Zaria with a forearm and then Jayne knees Zaria in the back. Jayne locks Zaria in a leg scissors submission and Zaria elbows out of the hold. Jayne gets Zaria in a chokehold and Zaria breaks the hold by slamming Jayne into the corner while she's on her back. Jayne kicks Zaria down and Zaria punches Jayne who is sitting on the top rope. Zaria climbs up and super plexes Jayne to the mat. Jayne and Zaria trade punches. Zaria headbutts Jayne and then slams into her in the corner. Zaria slams down Jayne and then clotheslines her. Zaria covers Jayne and Jayne kicks out at two. Henley and Reid fan Jayne and Jayne kicks Zaria down. Jayne runs into a kick from Zaria and Zaria slams down Jayne with some suplexes. Jayne knees Zaria and covers her for a near fall. Jayne goes for Rolling Encore, Zaria dodges it and spears her. Zaria goes for an F-5 but Jayne counters and hits Zaria. Sol Ruca runs down and takes out Henley and Reid. She then gets in the ring and hits a double Sol Snatcher on Zaria and Jayne.

Double Disqualification

After the match, Ruca holds the Women's Championship and tells Zaria her soul is Ruca's and then clocks Reid with the belt.

Ricky Saints walks backstage heading to the ring to give us an Absolute Experience.

Sarah Schreiber talks to Robert Stone backstage. Stone cuts off Schreiber and thanks the NXT Universe for ticket sales. Schreiber asks him about the Women's Division and Stone says at Vengeance Day he'll make a decision about the Women's Championship.

Ricky Saints comes out to the ring for The Absolute Experience. There is a mic and guitar in the ring, Saints gets in the ring and thanks everyone for attending. Saints says networks love him, he's a musician, an actor and wrestler. He is a true thespian and he's out here to give them one better than what Joe Hendry has given them. Saints gets his guitar and asks for the stage lights to come on. Saints is surrounded with lights and lasers and starts singing a song. Saints' song asks for Joe Hendry to disappear and that he believes in Ricky. Saints asks for a new chair because he doesn't like the stool he's sitting on. Saints starts his song again and sings smack on Hendry and Saints is getting boo'd. Saints talks about how he just rhymed shirt with hurt. Saints is now not happy with the mic and asks for the mic to be fixed. Saints tells the crowd to wear deodorant and then continues his song and compares Hendry to Guy Fieri. Saints now asks for a new guitar and he gets a new guitar and the man holding it is Joe Hendry. Hendry smashes the guitar on Saints and then goes to chokeslam Saints. Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes run out and Hendry gets beaten up. Myles Borne comes down to save Hendry. Borne and Hendry take care of The Vanity Project and toss Saints over the ropes onto them. Borne and Hendry celebrate in the ring as the show goes off the air.