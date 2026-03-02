WWE Monday Night Raw Results - March 2, 2026

Tonight on RAW, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, CM Punk & AJ Lee are set to appear, Gunther takes on Dragon Lee, Dominik Mysterio defends his Intercontinental Championship against Penta, OG El Grande Americano battles Rayo Americano and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on NETFLIX at 8/7 C.

The show kicks off with clips from Elimination Chamber.

AJ Lee & CM Punk, The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, JD McDonagh & Raquel Rodriguez) and Gunther are all show walking backstage.

At ringside, Paul Heyman, Logan Paul and Austin Theory get in the ring. Heyman introduces the trio and says they're here to talk about Seth Rollins. Heyman says he hates Rollins and stole the credit of co-founding The Vision and The Shield and he doesn't deserve it and talks about how Rollins stole the Main Event at WrestleMania from Logan Paul. Heyman says the next time Rollins is in a WWE ring, they'll stomp his ass out. And that's not a prediction or spoiler, it's a personal guarantee from the three members of The Vision. Theory wants to share his theory and says he and Rollins go way back but Rollins' story isn't going forward. Paul gets on the mic and calls Rollins a scumbag and says he eliminated three people in the chamber and then Rollins stole his chance to fight at WrestleMania. Paul calls out Rollins and demands Rollins come out or else they'll hold the show hostage. Adam Pearce comes out and tells them to move it along and accuses them of attacking Jey Uso last week. Heyman says they didn't do that but they can't be responsible for what they'll do to Seth Rollins. Pearce says Rollins isn't cleared to compete and to let him deal with Rollins. A masked man shows up by the ring and security chases him out. A second one comes out and Paul chases him out of the ring. A third one comes out and Theory chases him out. A fourth one comes out with Heyman in the ring on his own. Heyman pleads with the fourth masked man and a fifth one shows up behind him and unmasks himself to be Seth Rollins. Rollins smokes Heyman with a chair and curb stomps Heyman in the center of the ring. Rollins poses in the ring while Heyman is laid out in the middle of the ring. Rollins leaves through the crowd as medical staff run into the ring to tend to Heyman.

We come back from a commercial break and Paul Heyman is being put into an ambulance. Austin Theory and Logan Paul run by in a panic. They're yelling at the medical staff to do something and to help Heyman. Paul is told to get the car and he leaves. A car pulls up and Theory goes to get in and Jimmy Uso comes out of the car and beats up Theory. Uso walks to the ambulance and LA Knight is driving it and says Heyman will get the help he needs and Knight speeds away with Heyman in the back of the ambulance.

Match 1: Gunther -vs- Dragon Lee

As Gunther comes down to the ring, Lee attacks him from behind and beats Gunther down to the ring. Lee throws Gunther into the ring and then kicks him out of the ring and batters Gunther into the barricades. Gunther throws Lee over the barricades flattening him and we cut to a break.

We come back from a commercial break and the match is underway. Gunther strikes Lee and then bodyslams Lee to the mat. Gunther sends Lee into the corner and then takes him down with an uppercut. Gunther kicks Lee several times and chokes Lee with his boot under the bottom rope. Lee fights back and Gunther gets Lee back on the mat and tries to unmask Lee. Gunther chops Lee to the mat and tries to take off Lee's mask again. Lee connects with some punches but is taken down by a boot from Gunther. Gunther kicks Lee and goes back to unmasking Lee but fails again. Lee kicks Gunther and follows that up with chops to Gunther. Lee runs at Gunther and Gunther clotheslines Lee to the mat and covers him for a near fall. Gunther starts untying Lee's mask and sets Lee up for a powerbomb. Lee counters and rolls up Gunther for a near fall. Lee strikes Gunther a few times and kicks Gunther in the corner and knocks Gunther out of the ring. Lee flies out with a suicide dive, but Gunther catches Lee and slams him into the apron and chops him and we cut to a break.

Back to RAW, Lee is down on the mat and Gunther is talking smack to the crowd. Gunther sends Lee in the corner and Lee kicks Gunther from the corner and starts punching Gunther. Gunther lifts Lee and hits a backbreaker and Lee is back on the mat. Gunther slaps Lee in the corner and Lee comes out of the corner and chops Gunther. Gunther chops back and Lee counters a powerbomb and strikes Gunther some more. Lee counters a body drop and kicks Gunther. Lee hits a basement drop kick in the corner and goes for Operation Dragon and Gunther catches Lee and slams him down an Emerald Flowsion and covers Lee for a near fall. Gunther powerbombs Lee two times and covers Lee but breaks the pin himself so he can beat Lee some more. Gunther kicks Lee out of the ring. Gunther powerbombs Lee onto the apron and then powerbombs Lee onto the announce desk. Gunther goes to powerbomb Lee again, but Lee reverses and hits a sunset flip on Gunther outside the ring. Lee gets in the ring and flies out of the ring onto Gunther sending Gunther over the announce desk. Lee hits Operation Dragon outside the ring and Gunther almost gets counted out. Lee hits Gunther with a few clotheslines and gets Gunther on the mat. Lee goes for Operation Dragon but Gunther counters and gets Lee in a sleeperhold but rips off Lee's mask as well. Lee taps out and Gunther gets the win.

Winner by Submission: Gunther

Backstage, Asuka yells at Kairi Sane. Asuka tells Sane she should have been there to help Asuka win at the Chamber. Sane reminds Asuka that she did a good job last week. Asuka loses it and shakes Sane and smacks her around and leaves. AJ Lee comes by and asks Sane if she's good. Sane is dazed and Asuka yells for Sane off screen and Sane runs off.

Coming off a commercial break, AJ Lee's music hits and she makes her way down to the ring. Lee says she's not entirely sure how she got to where she is, but she came back to the WWE to snatch Becky Lynch's hair but she ended up snatching Lynch's title. Lee says she wasn't sure if she could still do this, but knows her fans never thought she couldn't and her fans made her believe she can fight the very best. Lee says Lynch gave her the fight of her life and that fight proved to Lee that Lee is championship material and she's still exactly who she thinks she is. Lee talks about Lynch being behind her and WrestleMania being in front of her. Lee says she isn't waiting till then and will be a fighting champion. Lee says it's been 12 years since she held a title and isn't taking this for granted and won't be wasting her time. Lee talks about the other women on the roster she wants to face and knows there are women in the locker room who want to get their hands on the Intercontinental Championship and calls out whoever thinks they're championship material. Lee says the next time she is in the ring, she'll be defending her title and she wants the roster to step up and show her what they have.

Earlier today, Penta is walking backstage. OG El Grande Americano wishes Penta luck on his IC Title match tonight and tells Penta he's next in line when Penta wins the IC title. Penta leaves and Los Americanos (El Grande, Rayo, and Bravo) come in and they all argue about who is the original one. OG Americano says he looks forward in taking on one of them tonight.

A video package for Liv Morgan plays where she calls out Stephanie Vaquer. Morgan tells Vaquer that she doesn't know anything about Morgan and that Vaquer doesn't know her struggles. Morgan says it isn't her fault she's a star and that Vaquer had to grind and Morgan just has "it".

Match 2: OG El Grande Americano -vs- Rayo w/Los Americanos (El Grande Americano & Bravo)

Rayo and Americano lock up at the bell and Rayo and Americano flip around the ring reversing holds and Americano takes down Rayo. Rayo knocks Americano to the mat and then kicks Americano. Americano reverses and cradles Rayo and Rayo kicks out at two. Americano sends Rayo out of the ring and Bravo gets on the ring and starts to Samba. Rayo attacks Americano in the ring while he's distracted and chops him. Americano chops back and the two trade chops. Americano arm drags Rayo and takes Rayo out with a hip toss sending Rayo out of the ring. Americano hits a cannonball outside the ring and has a dance off with Bravo out of the ring. Rayo takes out OG Americano as he argues with the other Americano. Los Americanos celebrate while OG Americano is laid out on the ground and we get a commercial.

Back to the match, Rayo punches OG Americano in the ring. Americano knocks Rayo with a forearm and throws him around with some belly to bellies. Americano hits a side Russian leg sweep and then takes down Rayo with an Angle Slam. OG Americano misses a Moonsault but Americano counters and puts Rayo in an Ankle Lock. Americano climbs the turnbuckles and Rayo takes Americano and hits a meteora in the corner on Americano. Americano suplexes Rayo off the turnbuckle and covers him for a near fall. Americano goes to unmask Rayo, Bravo distracts Americano and second Americano headbutts OG Americano with a metal plate in his mask. Rayo comes off the top rope with a headbutt and covers OG Americano who kicks out at two. Rayo goes to unmask OG Americano. Second Americano tries to get involved and OG Americano tries to unmask second Americano. Bravo kicks Americano and Rayo attacks him. OG Americano hits a suplex and gets the win.

Winner: OG El Grande Americano

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan play darts backstage. Morgan tells Rodriguez to challenge Stephanie Vaquer. Dominik Mysterio asks JD McDonagh if he has Mysterio's back. Finn Balor comes in and says he's not happy with how he performed at Elimination Chamber. Mysterio asks if they'll be there for him for his match tonight. Balor tells Mysterio he has to do this on his own and Mysterio says he was asking if they'll be out there celebrating with him after he wins. Balor says Mysterio can count on him.

Rusev comes out and gets on the announce desk and cuts a promo on Oba Femi. Rusev says he is tired of waiting and calls out Oba Femi. Rusev says he wants this fight and Femi wants the fight. He says the Bulgarian Lion wants the Nigerian Ruler. Femi's music hits and Femi struts out to the ring. Femi gets in the ring while Rusev stands on the announce desk. Femi tells Rusev to get in the ring and to make something happen. Rusev runs to the ring and gets in. Femi and Rusev stand eye to eye and start throwing punches. Femi collides into Rusev in the corner. Femi goes for a chokeslam and Rusev counters and kicks Femi several times. Femi slams down Rusev and sends him out of the ring. Rusev crashes out outside the ring as Femi poses in the ring.

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria talk backstage and they discuss how they've shit the bed and not made it on the WrestleMania card. Valkyria tells Bayley to challenge AJ Lee and that that could be her ticket to WrestleMania. Bayley says Valkyria should ask for a title shot too and suggest they both go. As they get to Adam Pearce's office, Iyo Sky is seen leaving his office.

Match 3: Jey Uso -vs- Austin Theory

Uso punches and chops Theory off the bell. Theory attacks Uso and kicks him. Uso kicks Theory and connects with a flying forearm. Uso misses a Uso splash in the corner and Theory punches Uso down to the mat. Theory punches out Uso and punches him on the ropes. Uso strikes Theory and sends him out of the ring. Uso comes through the middle rope and takes out Theory. Theory is thrown into the steel steps and the announce desk. Uso superkicks Theory and then takes apart the announce desk. Theory is superkicked onto the announce desk and Uso climbs the turnbuckle and Logan Paul runs out and Uso takes him down. Theory gets in the ring and Uso spears him and Paul and Theory attack Uso.

Winner by Disqualification: Jimmy Uso

After the match Paul and Theory attack Jimmy Uso. Jey Uso comes down with a crutch and beats up Paul and Theory. The Usos send Paul out of the ring and hit Theory with 1-D.

Danhausen talks to Adam Pearce backstage and tells Pearce a list of demands like being in the hall of Fame and having his face on a bus. The Judgement Day (Finn Balor, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio) come by and Pearce pawns Danhausen off to them. Danhausen curses them and vanishes.

We come back from a commercial break and Jackie Redmond introduces Rhea Ripley. Ripley comes out with Iyo Sky - Redmond congratulates Ripley for winning the Elimination Chamber and asks Ripley her thoughts about facing Jade Cargill. Ripley says losing the tag titles on SmackDown because she let Sky down. Ripley says Sky is her best friend, her tag partner and one of her best opponents. Ripley thanks Sky for always supporting her and pulling Ripley out of a very dark situation. Sky says Ripley did the same for her and Ripley showed everyone why Mami is always on top. Sky says she'll be alright and Ripley needs to handle her business and she has to win the Women's Championship at WrestleMania. Ripley and Sky hug and Ripley says she'll do this for Sky and asks Sky to hold down RAW for her because she's going to SmackDown on Friday to see Jade Cargill face to face and says she will be the Women's Champion after WrestleMania.

Match 4 - WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio(c) w/The Judgement Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) -vs- Penta

We get the bell, Penta gets Mysterio in a waistlock and the two reverse holds. Mysterio elbows Penta and walks into a superkick. Mysterio kicks Penta back and Penta takes down Mysterio with a hurricanrana sending Mysterio out to the floor. Mysterio gets back in the ring and kicks Penta out of the ring. Penta kicks Mysterio in the face and dropkicks Mysterio out of the ring. Penta comes over the top rope and takes out Mysterio and we cut to a break.

Back to RAW, Mysterio hits a springboard Senton and then hits Penta with another and covers Penta for a near fall. Penta clotheslines Mysterio and then hits a Slingblade. Penta covers Mysterio and Mysterio kicks out at two. Mysterio hits the Mullet-o-Matic and covers Penta for a near fall. Mysterio goes for Three Amigos and only gets two. Penta counters the last suplex and Mysterio kicks Penta. Penta kicks back and climbs the turnbuckle with Mysterio. Mysterio kicks Penta on the apron and hits a DDT on the apron. Mysterio covers Penta and Penta kicks out at two. Mysterio punches Penta and Penta punches back. Mysterio with a kick to the gut and Penta kicks Mysterio and then gets punched on the apron dropping Penta to the outside area. Mysterio comes off the ring post and takes out Penta who is outside the ring. Mysterio flies in Penta and both men go over the barricade to the time keeper's area and we cut to a commercial.

We are back from a commercial break, Mysterio tries to unmask Penta and Penta takes Mysterio down and then hits a headscissors. Mysterio is kicked in the corner and Penta hits his handstand double kick and covers Mysterio for a near fall. Penta goes for the Penta Driver but Mysterio counters. Penta kicks Mysterio in the corner and then hits a backstabber on Mysterio. Mysterio is covered and he kicks out at two. Mysterio slams down Penta and covers Penta who kicks out at two. Mysterio kicks Penta and sets up for 6-1-9. Mysterio connects and then climbs to the top rope and Penta catches Mysterio. Penta hits The Sacrifice on Mysterio and then hits The Penta Driver and Mysterio is covered and Mysterio kicks out at two. Penta kicks Mysterio in the corner and keeps kicking him and the ref tries to break it and Penta finally relents. Mysterio is sent to the corner and Penta slams into him. Mysterio is sent to the other side and Penta runs at Mysterio and Mysterio moves and Penta slams into the ring post shoulder first. Mysterio tells McDonagh to get the ring bell hammer and Balor stops McDonagh and says Mysterio needs to do this on his own. Penta takes out McDonagh and Balor and then kicks Mysterio in the ring. Mysterio is taken down with a Mexican Destroyer and gets the win.

Winner and NEW Intercontinental Champion: Penta

Roman Reigns' music hits and The Tribal Chief makes his way out to the ring. Reigns asks to be acknowledged and before he can say anything else, CM Punk comes out and interrupts him. Punk asks Reigns why he's mean mugging him and says he's out here because he's acknowledging Reigns. Reigns asks if he's offended Punk with his tweet and Punk says Reigns' tweet was accurate and he's tired because he has to carry Reigns' bullshit to WrestleMania. Punk tells Reigns he's already won their match at WrestleMania. Punk says Reigns said he hated Punk and Punk has made Reigns and emotional lady and that he's gotten under Reigns' skin. Reigns says the only reason Punk gets a reaction from Reigns is because Punk is the champion. Reigns tells Punk he was brought back for nostalgia and for the loser fans and tells Punk he is a liar. Reigns says Punk isn't CM Punk but he's a Punk-Ass bitch and says when he's done with Punk, Punk will be sent down to NXT to be a trainer and Reigns will tear apart everyone he trains. Punk stops Reigns from leaving and says Reigns doesn't decide when he's done. Punk tells Reigns he's all alone now, and his cousins aren't with him anymore nor does he have a Wiseman anymore. Punk tells Reigns he can't do things on his own and that Reigns can hate him all he wants but Punk won't let Reigns disrespect him. Punk says he'll bury Reigns at WrestleMania and Reigns won't be alone anymore because Punk will bury Reigns next to his father. Punk drops his mic and leaves and Reigns stands in the ring and the end credits start to roll.