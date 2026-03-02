×
Cody Rhodes Teases Different WrestleMania 42 Direction

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2026
Cody Rhodes Teases Different WrestleMania 42 Direction

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes has opened up about how his path to WrestleMania 42 could look very different from what fans are expecting.

Speaking on UnSportsmanLike with Evan Cohen, Chris Canty, and Michelle Smallmon, Rhodes reflected on how this year’s road to WrestleMania is shaping up, particularly with a renewed focus on championship gold rather than the traditional underdog pursuit that has defined parts of his recent journey.

Rhodes was careful not to reveal too much but hinted that the narrative may not follow the typical formula.

“Well, no spoilers in terms of , because it’s ever evolving as WWE is. Especially with like the introduction of this new blood, like an Oba, Trick, and these amazing stars that are stars now and stars to be. One thing that I think it won’t , a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, it’s about the chase.’ I think this year might go differently than perhaps that normally presents itself.”

His comments suggest that while many are anticipating another dramatic climb toward the top, the story could pivot in an unexpected direction. With fresh talent rising through the ranks and the landscape constantly shifting, Rhodes appears ready to adapt rather than retrace old steps.

He also spoke highly of Triple H’s creative leadership as WrestleMania returns to Las Vegas, praising the WWE Chief Content Officer’s vision and trust in guiding him through major moments.

“And again, QB1 is this great [nickname]. I love it for the reason that, I like the moniker, sure. But Triple H is the coach, for real. And he has been really good with me about calling plays, and plays that maybe I don’t know. But I haven’t been steered wrong yet. So I am very curious where he takes the direction of WrestleMania returning to Las Vegas, which is so exciting. We had so much fun there last year. Returning there and what that will be, I don’t know if it will be, I think you’ve got it in your mind that I’m going somewhere and I hope you’re right. But who knows?”

With WrestleMania 42 heading back to Las Vegas and Rhodes once again positioned at the forefront of WWE programming, the pieces are in place for another defining chapter in his career. Whether it is about the chase or something entirely different, the American Nightmare is clearly ready for whatever play is called next.

You can check out the full interview on UnSportsmanLike for more from Rhodes on WrestleMania, new talent, and what lies ahead.

