Cory Zero Hospitalized After Shocking Balcony Powerbomb Spot

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Mar 02, 2026
Cory Zero endured a terrifying moment over the weekend that left fans stunned and sent her straight to hospital.

The French independent wrestling talent was involved in a jaw dropping stunt at KHAO Wrestling Volume 1 on March 1 that quickly spread across social media. During the match, Thiago Montero delivered a powerbomb from the venue’s balcony, launching Zero from the upper level toward the floor below. Several individuals positioned beneath her attempted to cushion the fall, but the impact still looked devastating.

Those in attendance were left in shock as concern immediately grew over her condition. The fall appeared extremely dangerous and the severity of the landing required medical attention shortly after the event concluded.

Zero later took to social media to reassure fans, confirming she had been admitted to hospital but remained in positive spirits.

“Currently hospitalized”

“I’ll be fine”

Despite the frightening nature of the bump, Zero made it clear she has no intention of stepping away. She also expressed gratitude to those who helped her in the aftermath of the incident.

“Thank you everyone and Khao’s staff”

While the long term effects of the fall are not yet known, the response online has been filled with well wishes as fans await further updates on her recovery.

Watch the crazy spot here.

