Matt Riddle Shoves “Bad Ass Construction Worker” During Live Boca Raton Event Confrontation

The self-proclaimed “Bad Ass Construction Worker” finally got his confrontation, and it unfolded during a live match.

Footage from the March 1, 2026 Boca Raton Championship Wrestling event shows the outspoken fan clashing with Matt Riddle at ringside. The video captures Riddle making his way toward the barricade mid-match, clearly aware of the online jabs that had been flying for days.

After a brief exchange of words, things escalated fast. Riddle reached over and shoved the construction worker in the head, a sharp and deliberate motion that happened in full view of nearby fans. The clip ends shortly after the contact, but the moment itself leaves little room for interpretation. What started online turned physical in an instant.

The altercation followed a string of Instagram videos in which the construction worker repeatedly taunted Riddle and mocked wrestling fans. Riddle had even responded with a warning, writing, “I’m showing up to your job site bro.”

Instead, the construction worker showed up at Riddle’s workplace first, attending the Boca Raton Championship Wrestling show, filming from inside the venue, and continuing to provoke both the crowd and the promotion.

With video now circulating of Riddle approaching and shoving him at ringside, the situation has clearly crossed a line. There has been no official statement from Boca Raton Championship Wrestling regarding the incident, and it remains unclear whether security stepped in immediately after the shove.