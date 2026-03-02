WWE Confirms Date And Venue For 2026 Hall Of Fame Ceremony

WWE has officially locked in the date and venue for its 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony as part of WrestleMania 42 week in Las Vegas.

The company confirmed that this year’s celebration will take place on Friday, April 17 at 9pm PT inside Dolby Live at Park MGM. The ceremony will begin one hour after SmackDown wraps up at T Mobile Arena, making it a stacked Friday night for fans in attendance.

Among the Class of 2026 inductees already announced are Stephanie McMahon, Grand Slam Champion AJ Styles, and legendary tag team Demolition, comprised of Ax and Smash. Additional names are expected to be revealed in the weeks ahead.

WWE issued the following statement:

“March 2, 2026 – WWE, in partnership with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA), today announced that the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Friday, April 17 at 9pm PT at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of WrestleMania® 42 week in Las Vegas.

The 2026 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony will deliver an unforgettable experience for the WWE Universe, headlined by Class of 2026 inductees Stephanie McMahon, former WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO, Grand Slam Champion AJ Styles and Demolition. Additional inductees will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets will go on sale starting Tuesday, March 10 at 1pm ET/10am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting Monday, March 9 at 1pm ET/10am PT.”

WWE also confirmed that Hall of Fame Priority Passes will be offered through On Location, the company’s official fan hospitality partner. These packages will include premium seating, meet and greet opportunities with Superstars, and other exclusive perks tied to the ceremony.

With WrestleMania 42 weekend shaping up to be one of the biggest in recent memory, the Hall of Fame is once again set to be a major highlight of the festivities in Las Vegas.

