Kazuchika Okada AEW International Championship Match SPOILERS Revealed

Kazuchika Okada’s reign as AEW International Champion was once again in the spotlight at a recent television taping, where the title was defended in a match set to air in the coming weeks.

Since capturing the gold at AEW All In: Texas in July 2025, Okada has been one of the promotion’s most dominant figures. For several months, the championship picture became even more layered when the International Title was unified with the Continental Championship, giving Okada dual recognition heading into the latter half of the year.

That changed at AEW Worlds End on December 27, when Jon Moxley dethroned Okada for the Continental Championship. Despite that setback, Okada retained possession of the AEW International Championship, with the two titles officially separated once again.

Now, fresh spoilers from a recent AEW TV taping have revealed what unfolded when Okada put the International Championship on the line. The outcome has surfaced ahead of broadcast, offering an early look at what fans can expect when the episode airs.

During the March 1 ROH TV tapings, fans inside WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida witnessed a packed night of action that featured multiple championships on the line and several standout performances.

The headline attraction saw AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada put his title on the line against AR Fox. Fox earned the opportunity earlier in the evening by winning a Four Leaf Clover four corners match, securing a random and immediate championship bout. Despite Fox’s momentum, Okada successfully retained the AEW International Championship after a competitive encounter.

Elsewhere on the card, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena battled Maya World in a Proving Ground match that went to a time limit draw, allowing Athena to escape without dropping a fall. In Pure Rules action, Josh Woods defeated Nathan Cruz, while Mark Davis picked up a singles victory over Angelico.

The Four Leaf Clover match saw AR Fox overcome Shane Taylor, Daddy Magic, and Lee Johnson to earn his title opportunity. Komander later defeated Sidney Akeem, and Big Bill teamed with Bryan Keith to defeat Darian Bengston and a partner. Big Bill would also secure a separate singles win over Logan Cruz later in the taping.

Tommy Billington and Adam Priest defeated The WorkHorsemen, while Red Velvet retained the ROH Women’s TV Championship against Hyan. Mina Shirakawa scored a win over Zayda Steel, and Deonna Purrazzo captured the ROH Women’s Pure Championship by defeating Billie Starkz.

Additional results saw Persephone defeat Sara Leon, Alec Price and Jordan Oliver overcome Evil Uno and Alex Reynolds, and Scorpio Sky defeat Bryan Keith. Robyn Renegade earned a victory over Rachael Ellering, Tehuti Miles defeated Serpentico, and Trish Adora and Christyan XO secured a tag team win.

Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, and Stori Denali defeated Mark Davidson, Parker Li, and Angelica Risk. In a Proving Ground match, ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor, Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo defeated QT Marshall, Aaron Solo, and Nick Comoroto.

Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, and Blake Christian defeated Supastarz. Grizzled Young Veterans teamed with Isla Dawn for a victory, while Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn defeated MxM Collection. Sammy Guevara and Beast Mortos picked up a win over Eddie and Orlando Colon.

Lacey Lane defeated Robyn Renegade, Diamante overcame Hyena Hera, and Lee Moriarty retained the ROH Pure Championship against Josh Woods. In the main event of the taping, Nick Wayne successfully defended the ROH Television Championship against Komander.